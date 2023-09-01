BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Belgium could raise more money from savers in December if banks fail to raise the rates they pay depositors, finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem told Reuters on Friday.

The country has seen over 22 billion euros of demand from savers over the last week for a bond sale it specifically designed to compete with bank deposits and push lenders to raise the rates they pay savers, which have failed to keep up with a surge in market interest rates.

Noting that some institutions have raised their rates or offered similar products to savers since Belgium announced the bond sale, "I hope that... the bigger banks will also follow in the coming weeks and that's also what I expect," Van Peteghem said in an interview.

"If that's not happening, that means that we still need to look for other tools. We can issue again another bond in December," he added. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)