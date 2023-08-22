Consumer companies fell after weak earnings and home sales data.

Dick's Sporting Goods shares tumbled after the sportswear chain warned that organized theft was eroding its profit.

Shares of Macy's declined after the department store chain logged an 8% drop in second-quarter revenue to $5.13 billion, and warned about rising delinquencies on customer credit cards, seen as a harbinger of spending droughts.

Used-home sales fell 2.2% in July from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million, roughly 17% below the year-earlier tally, as rising mortgage rates and limited supply continued to curtail activity, the National Association of Realtors said.

"Higher interest rates are continuing to impact homebuyers as their purchasing power has been greatly diminished by the doubling in mortgage rates over the past year and a half," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance. "Home sales keep dropping and that's yet another way that the Federal Reserve's crusade on inflation is starting to impact the economy."

The S&P SPDR Homebuilders exchange-traded fund rose, as builders were seen as beneficiaries of brokers' inventory shortages.

In another bad sign for discretionary spending, July Swiss watch exports slipped in July, according to retail-focused brokerage Telsey Group. "The decline is a reversal of trends over the past several months, said the Telsey analysts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-23 1755ET