ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 18.75%, less than expected, in a decision announced on Tuesday.

The rate decision is the first since new President Bola Tinubu suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who had used unorthodox policies to keep the country's currency artificially strong and lent directly to businesses to try to boost economic growth.

It was smaller than the 100 basis point hike analysts polled by Reuters had predicted.

At the last monetary policy meeting under Emefiele in May, the central bank raised its policy rate by 50 basis points.

