At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8900 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close after earlier trading stronger.
On Tuesday it gained about 0.9% against the greenback, supported by precious metals prices among other factors.
June consumer inflation figures will be released at 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters predicting a decline to 5.6% in year-on-year terms, down from 6.3% in May.
Wednesday's reading could see inflation fall back within the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% for the first time in 14 months, bolstering the case for the central bank to keep its main interest rate steady on Thursday after 10 hikes in a row.
In a poll published last week the majority of economists predicted the South African Reserve Bank would keep rates on hold, but a significant minority thought the bank would opt for another 25-basis-point hike.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly firmer in early deals, the yield falling 1.5 basis points to 10.310%.
