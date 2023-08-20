STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED TO CORRECT "1996" TO "1966" IN THE LAST LINE OF THE SCRIPT

Spain has won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the 29th minute after England lost possession in midfield.

Spanish supporters gathered at the Wizink Center in Madrid, where a large screen broadcasted the exhilarating match.

As the referee blew the final whistle, marking their triumph, the elated crowd roared in celebration.

"This is for women's soccer, for women's history, they deserve it. We must keep pushing and giving visibility. It is hard for us to fill up stadiums, now it is going to be crazy. We are just a step away from men now."

English fans, however, were left in tears by their defeat.

But former England Women's player Janet Bagguley hopes for a future win for the Lionesses.

"Gutted, absolutely gutted. But still very proud. I thought we put up an amazing fight, and they can come back to this country with their heads held very high. It will happen, it will definitely happen for the next one. In four years time, we'll win it."

Spain and England played the final match in front of more than 75,000 fans at Stadium Australia.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

Both teams were making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final.

England still awaits its first trophy since the men's tournament in 1966.