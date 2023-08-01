Shares of power producers sank as one- through 30-year Treasury yields rose, presenting an attractive alternative to fixed-income investors.

The rate on the long bond climbed to its highest since November after U.S. data pointed to a still-strong labor market.

U.S. job openings dipped to 9.6 million in June-signaling that the labor market remains quite tight. A strong jobs market is seen as likely to contribute to inflationary pressures and put pressure on the policy-setting Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated.

Meanwhile, Public Service Enterprise Group posted higher revenue in the latest quarter and backed its guidance for the year after completing the sale of its investment in offshore wind generation.

