    KEERTI   INE586X01012

KEERTI KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS LIMITED

(KEERTI)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:37 2022-09-19 am EDT
32.85 INR    0.00%
08/23G-TEC EDUCATION PRIVATE LIMITED and Roychand Chenraj made an open offer to acquire 26% stake in Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited from the shareholders for INR 58.28 million.
CI
07/25Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/18Keerti Knowledge and Skills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Keerti Knowledge and Skills : Closure of trading window

09/24/2022 | 07:45am EDT
September 24, 2022

To,

Listing Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex,

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra, India.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Closure of Trading Windows for Insiders of the Company.

Reference: Keerti Knowledge & Skills Limited (Symbol: KEERTI)

With reference to the above subject, this is to inform that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time and the clarification from NSE dated April 02, 2019 vide Circular Reference no. NSE/CML/2019/11, Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors, Officers, Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives with effect from Saturday, October 01, 2022 till 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022.

The date of meeting of Board of Directors to approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022 will be informed in due course.

You are requested to kindly note the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Keerti Knowledge & Skills Limited

Sudhakar

Digitally signed by Sudhakar

Pandurang

Pandurang Sonawane

Date: 2022.09.24 15:29:05

Sonawane

+05'30'

Sudhakar P. Sonawane

(Managing Director)

DIN: - 01689700

Place: Mumbai

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 11:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
