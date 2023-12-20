REACH
20 December 2023
KEFI Gold and Copper plc
("KEFI" or the "Company")
Investor Presentation
KEFI Gold and Copper plc (AIM: KEFI) is pleased to announce that Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, Executive Chairman, will provide a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 18 January 2024 at 2pm GMT.
The presentation is designed to provide, in particular, an update on the Company's Tulu Kapi Gold project (the "Project") following the successful conclusion of stakeholder workshops in Addis Ababa on 7 December 2023. Following these meetings, the Ethiopian Government has taken proactive action by mobilising additional support to the Tulu Kapi district to adequately prepare the local community for the upcoming resettlement and Project launch. As a result, the Project's lead financiers have promptly initiated their internal approval processes for Project debt financing and the Company believes that notable progress is being made. A regulatory announcement will be made as soon as appropriate following the conclusion of these processes.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre- event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet KEFI via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/kefi-gold-and-copper-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow KEFI on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
