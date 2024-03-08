THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

It contains Resolutions to be voted on at the General Meeting of KEFI Gold and Copper plc (the "Company") to be held on 26 March 2024. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or as to what action you should take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are a resident of the United Kingdom or, if not, another appropriately authorised independent professional adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), please send this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, such documents should not be distributed, forwarded, or transmitted in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. If you have sold or otherwise transferred some (but not all) of your Ordinary Shares, please retain these documents and consult the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman in this document, recommending you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc

(Registered in England and Wales with company number 05976748)

Notice of General Meeting

Notice convening the General Meeting of the Company on 26 March 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EET) (9:00 a.m. (GMT)) at Hilton Hotel, 1 Achaion Street, Engomi, Nicosia, 2413, Cyprus is set out at the end of this document. It is important that shareholders lodge their votes in advance of the General Meeting through submission of their proxy votes. Shareholders will also find enclosed with this document a Form of Proxy. To be valid, the Form of Proxy must be signed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to be received by the Company's registrars, Share Registrars Limited, 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XX, United Kingdom as soon as possible but in any event no later than 24 March 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EET) (9:00 a.m. (GMT)).

Shareholders who hold their shares in uncertificated form may use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. For a proxy appointment made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message must be properly authenticated and contain the information required for such instructions as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's registrars, Share Registrars Limited (ID 7 RA36), by no later than 24 March 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EET) (9:00 a.m. (GMT)).

Copies of this document will be available free of charge from the Company's registered office during normal business hours on each day (excluding Saturday, Sunday and public holidays in England and Wales) from the date hereof until the date of the General Meeting. Copies will also be available from the Company's website at www.kefi-goldandcopper.com.