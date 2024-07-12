Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia-focused exploration and development company - Appoints Addis Alemayehou as independent non-executive director effective after its July 22 annual general meeting. Alemayehou is current Chair and owner of Kazana Group, an investment firm focused on supporting African entrepreneurs, as well as a board member of Ethiopian cement producer Dangote Industries. Announcement comes amid non-executive director Mark Tyler's planned retirement following Kefi's meeting.

Company says: "His experience and relationships in Ethiopia will be invaluable as we advance our high-grade Tulu Kapi Gold Project. Addis' appointment is also part of our ongoing commitment to have local participation in both management and financing at all levels of our projects."

Current share price: 0.65 pence

12-month change: up 15%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.