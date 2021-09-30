Keihanshin Building : CORPORATE REPORT 2021 09/30/2021 | 11:42am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For the scal year ended March 31, 2021 Connect People, Communities, and the Future1 Corporate Philosophy/Code of Conduct/Information Disclosure System 3 About Keihanshin Building 3 The History of Value Creation 5 At a Glance 7 Financial and Non-financial Highlights C o r p o r a t e 1 To provide valuable commercial space to customers so as to contribute to the community C O N T E N T S 9 The Value Creation Story of Keihanshin Building P h i l o s o p h y through the advancement of customers' and our businesses. C O R P O R A T E 9 Business Model and Sources of Competitive Advantage 2 To earn and value our customers', shareholders' and employees' trust by operating our company 11 The Value Creation Process according to quality-first values. R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 13 Risks and Opportunities 3 To act efficiently, evolve, and create a vital corporate atmosphere. 15 Message from the President 21 Overview and Progress on the Mid-Term Business Plan C o d e o f １ The customer comes first 23 Financial Capital Strategies C o n d u c t 2 We will earn our customers' trust, meet their needs and provide them with safe, high-quality environments and services. 25 Features Practicing compliance We will always adhere strictly to laws, ordinances and regulations, and act with a strong social conscience rooted 25 Keihanshin OBP Building Completed in high ethical standards. 27 Keihanshin Toranomon Building Completed In addition, we will conduct business fairly, transparently and appropriately, and maintain healthy and normal relationships with political and administrative persons and organizations. 29 Business Overview We will have nothing to do with anti-social forces and organizations and resolutely deal with them. 3 Social contribution 29 Office Buildings We will establish a good relationship with the community and actively engage in social contribution activities as 31 Datacenter Buildings a good citizen. 33 WINS Buildings 4 Disclosure of information 34 Commercial Buildings and Logistics Warehouses We will communicate openly not only with our shareholders, but also with the community widely, and disclose 35 List of Owned Properties corporate information timely, accurately, and properly. 5 Protecting the environment 37 Foundation for Value Creation and Resources We will maintain our awareness that environmental protection is an important facet of business management, and will serve to be proactive in protecting the natural environment in a positive manner. 37 Sustainability Initiatives 6 Respect for the individual 39 Relations with Partner Companies, Tenants, Local We will maintain our safe and comfortable workplaces in a manner that inspires employees in their work and Communities, Shareholders, and Investors encourages their self-actualization, and we will appropriately respect each employee's individuality and personality. 43 Human Resources Development and Workstyle Reforms I n f o r m a t i o n Consolidated 44 Protecting the Environment 45 Interview with Board Chairman and Outside Director D i s c l o s u r e S y s t e m 49 Corporate Governance 55 Compliance CORPORATE REPORT 2021 56 Risk Management Reports (to shareholders) 57 Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers Financial information Non-financial information 59 Financial and Corporate Data Shareholders/ CSR Information Investors Information https://www.keihanshin.co.jp/ https://www.keihanshin.co.jp/ 59 Main Consolidated Financial/Non-financial Data english/ir/ english/csr/ 61 Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Condition, etc. FACT BOOK 63 Consolidated Balance Sheets Comprehensive 65 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 66 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 67 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 68 Company Overview and Stock Information Editorial Policy The CORPORATE REPORT 2021 is based on the business operations, strategy and ESG information of Kei- hanshin Building Co., Ltd., and it is compiled as a comprehensible report for our stakeholders. Through this report, we will continue to provide our financial and non- financial information in good faith. This report was prepared based on the International Integrated Reporting Framework released by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as well as the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation issued by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan in May 2017. Target Scope The business report and ESG information introduce major activities of Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. Target Period This report covers information on corporate activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). However, some parts may include past information or information on factors beyond April 1, 2021. Note on forward-looking projections This report contains descriptions of future plans, estimates and projec- tions. Such information is based on the information currently available to the Company. Actual results may differ due to various factors that may arise in the future. We appreciate your understanding on this matter. 1 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 2 About Keihanshin Building The History of Value Creation Innovation to Capture the Future Needs of the Times Shortly after World War II, the Company was founded when the Hanshin Racecourse reconstruction project started. Since then, the Company has been developing WINS buildings, office buildings, commercial buildings and logistics warehouses, and datacenter buildings according to the needs of the times. We will strive to provide valuable commercial space and expand the assets to be carried over to the next generation. 1948 Reconstruction of the Hanshin Racecourse The Company was founded by the Kansai business com- munity and horse owners with the goal of reconstruct- ing the Hanshin Racecourse. The Company's name at the time of its founding was Keihanshin Horse Racing Co., Ltd. Thanks to the relationships with the Hanshin Racecourse, we created an off-track betting parlor in the Keihanshin (Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe) downtown areas and rented them to the then Ministry of Agriculture and Hanshin Racecourse (Completed in 1949) Off-track betting parlor (in Osaka-shi) Forestry at that time (currently the Ministry of Agriculture, (Completed in 1949) Forestry and Fisheries). 1956 Transition to a real estate corporation The racecourse was sold to the newly launched Japan Racing Association (JRA). With the land and funds ac- quired from this sale, we started lot sales of housings and leasing of office buildings. In 1956, the corporate name was changed to Keihanshin Real Estate Co., Ltd., marking a fresh start as a full-fledged real estate corpo- ration. Keihanshin Kawaramachi Building (Completed in 1962) 1976 Entering the commercial buildings and logistics warehouses business Reflecting the lifestyle changes from expansion of mo- torization, we pursued development and acquisition of suburban roadside commercial facilities across Japan. In the 1980s, leasing of warehouses started, taking advantage of our expertise in leasing commercial facilities. WINS Umeda A Building Hirakata Warehouse (Completed in 1983) (Completed in 1982) 1988 Entering the datacenter building business With the completion of the first datacenter building, the Shinmachi 1 Building, in 1988, the leasing business for datacenter buildings kicked off. Since then, we have evolved our buildings according to the needs of the times, such as the spread of mobile phones and IT, and have expanded the datacenter building business. Keihanshin Shinmachi 1 Building Nagano Shopping Facility (Nagano-shi) (Completed in 1988) (Acquired in 1998) 2009 Advance into the Tokyo metropolitan area The Company started advancing into the Tokyo metropolitan area with the completion of its Onarimon Building in 2009. Furthermore, with its management resources concentrated on leasing commercial space, the corporate name was changed to Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd., in 2011. The Company opened the Tokyo Branch Office (currently Tokyo Branch Office) in 2014 and has been pursuing to acquire properties in the metropolitan area. Keihanshin Onarimon Building Keihanshin Nishishinsaibashi Building (Completed in 2009) (Completed in 2012) 2021 Into the new stage of growth In November 2020, the Toranomon Building was completed, making it the sixth property in the Tokyo metropolitan area. In April 2021, the OBP Building was completed, making it our eighth datacenter building. To fulfill the goals of the Mid-Term Business Plan for the fiscal year ending March 2026, we will strive to further expand our assets and expedite the process of taking on challenges into the new stage. Keihanshin Toranomon Building Keihanshin OBP Building (Completed in 2020) (Completed in 2021) Trend in net sales by segment Trend in net sales (million yen) 1990/3 2000/3 2010/3 2021/3 12,656 9,801 12,488 15,333 1950/3 1960/3 1970/3 1980/3 1990/3 2000/3 2010/3 2020/3 Responded to Responded to offices Provided Provided infrastructure to meet 6.4% 0.1% post-World War II shortage during the era new suburban the information processing housing shortage of high economic growth lifestyles needs of IT society 22.6% 24.5% 1957/3 1966/3 1986/3 2008/3 2021/3 46.4% Office buildings Datacenter buildings WINS buildings Commercial buildings/ Lot sales Others logistics warehouses Building Keihanshin of Story Creation Value The Building Keihanshin About Features Overview Business Data Corporate and Financial Resources and Creation Value for Foundation 3 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 4 About Keihanshin Building At a Glance We develop four leasing businesses - office buildings, datacenter buildings, WINS buildings (off-track betting parlors), and commercial buildings and logistics warehouses - across Japan, with a focus on the Kansai region and the Tokyo metropolitan area. Based on the corporate philosophy, "to provide valuable commercial space to customers so as to contribute to the community through the advancement of customers' and our businesses," the Company is working to respond to the needs of the times and develop buildings that are environment- and people-friendly. Performance Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 Total of 26facilities As of June 2021 Value The Building Keihanshin About Net salesOperating profitProfit attributable to owners of parent 15,333 Year-on-Year 5,295 Year-on-Year 8,251 Year-on-Year million yen +0.1% million yen -2.2% million yen +110.6% Total assets Capital adequacy ratio Vacancy rates 154,043 Year-on-Year 45.7 Year-on-Year 0.2 Year-on-Year million yen +12.8% %-1.3pointspercentage % +0.2pointspercentage Number of facilities operated 8facilities Office Buildings Operation mainly in the business areas of Tokyo and Osaka Planned renovations and repairs Advanced BCP functions gained through datacenter building business Meticulous building management Average vacancy rates as of March 2021 Tokyo business areas 5.42% Month-on-Month +0.18 pointspercentage Osaka business areas 3.91% Month-on-Month +0.17 pointspercentage Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. Building Keihanshin of Story Creation Net Sales Ratio / Ratio of Rental Floor Space Trend in the size of datacenter market Features Net sales ratio Ratio of rental floor space 6.4% 0.1% 22.6% 24.5% 28.7% 33.9% Office buildings Net sales Rental floor space Datacenter buildings 15,333 239,075 WINS buildings (million yen) (m2) Commercial buildings/ 2021/3 46.4% 13.0 % 2021/3 logistics warehouses 24.4% Others Number of facilities operated 8facilities Datacenter Buildings Urban-type datacenter buildings with full communication and transportation infrastructures Advanced BCP functions such as seismic isolation structure Stable revenue through high-quality building construction and maintenance Hosting IaaS/PaaS Housing (hundred million yen) Communications line services Shared use Others 28,633 30,444 31,908 33,367 26,644 24,461 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 estimate projection projection projection projection projection Source: Comprehensive Survey of Data Center Business Market 2021: Edition of Market (Fuji Chimera Research Institute, Inc.) Business Trend in the total proceed* of Japan Racing Association (JRA) Overview Business Characteristics of the Company Focus on the leasing business We achieve business efficiency and stable profitability by focusing on commercial real estate leasing Brokerage Leasing Lot sales business, among various types busi- nesses in real estate. Achieve a high operation rate through a diversified business portfolio In addition to office buildings, we own datacenter buildings and WINS buildings, which are relatively unaffected by the economy, enabling us to diversify our business portfolio and stably maintain a low vacancy rate. Vacancy rate for Keihanshin Building (consolidated) Vacancy rate for Keihanshin offices (%) Vacancy rate for Tokyo business areas Vacancy rate for Osaka business areas Number of facilities operated 5facilities WINS Buildings Over 70 years of business together with our tenants Operation in the Keihanshin (Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe) downtown areas High-efficiency and high-income business with little competition (hundred million yen) 25,833 26,708 27,476 27,950 28,817 29,834 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 *Total proceed: total ticket sales minus payouts for winning horses. Source: Japan Racing Association and Creation Value for Foundation Diversify asset portfolio around the Kansai Region and Tokyo metropolitan area 5.4 4.7 3.6 3.9 3.4 Number of facilities operated Commercial Buildings and Logistics Warehouses Excellent locations near terminal Trend in size of BtoC-EC market in Japan Size of EC market (hundred million yen) EC ratio (%) 5.79 6.22 6.76 5.43 4.75 Resources Starting with the completion of the Onarimon Building in 2 0 0 9, we promote investment in the Tokyo metropolitan area to diversify the concentration risk of owned assets in the Kansai region. In November Tokyo metropolitan area 29% Kansai 57% 2.8 2.5 2.0 2.2 1.8 2.1 1.5 1.5 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.0 5facilities stations for commercial facilities and trunk roads for logistics warehouses Strengths in build-to-suit warehouses such as cooling and freezing warehouses, etc. 4.37 193,609 165,054 179,845 127,970 137,746 151,358 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Corporate and Financial 2 0 2 0, the Toranomon Building was completed, making it the sixth property in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Rental floor space as of March 31, 2021 0.0 0.0 0.2 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. Source: "FY2019 E-Commerce Market Survey" (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) (https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/it_policy/statistics/outlook/200722_new_hokokusho.pdf) The chart is created based on data from above. Data 5 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 6 About Keihanshin Building Financial and Non-financial Highlights Financial data Ordinary income after tax before depreciation/profit Net sales/operating profit/operating profit to net sales ratio attributable to owners of parent/basic earnings per share (EPS) Net sales (million yen) Operating profit (million yen) Ordinary income after tax before depreciation (million yen) Profit attributable to owners of parent (million yen) Operating profit to net sales ratio (%) Basic earnings per share (EPS) (yen) Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA ratio Interest-bearing debt/capital adequacy ratio D/E ratio Interest-bearing debt (hundred million yen) Capital adequacy ratio (%) Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA ratio (times) D/E ratio (times) The Building Keihanshin About 14,380 14,799 14,995 15,319 15,333 8,251 666 35.8 36.4 35.3 557 584 34.6 34.5 5,923 5,796 482 5,819 5,829 5,802 430 158.8 52.0 4,969 5,298 5,451 5,414 5,295 3,272 3,585 3,998 3,919 50.5 48.3 4.8 5.9 6.0 5.35.2 of Story Creation Value 60.7 66.6 74.6 74.6 47.0 45.7 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 0.7 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 Building Keihanshin Net sales have been steadily increasing in recent years reflecting factors such as the higher occupancy rates of the properties we own. The completion of the Toranomon Building and the OBP Building is expected to bring a further rise in revenues. Operating profit is expected to be on an upward trend in the future, despite some ups and downs due to the initial cost of the newly constructed buildings. ROE/ROA ROE (Return on equity) (%) ROA (Return on total assets) (%) 12.3 5.8 5.9 6.3 6.1 3.6 4.4 4.5 4.3 4.0 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 Profit for the fiscal year ended March 2021 rose significantly due to the recording of extraordi- Interest-bearing debt is trending upward due to issuing bonds to finance development projects. Our financial position remains sound. We believe that a certain leverage will be necessary for nary income from sales of investment securities. Ordinary income after tax before depreciation, The capital adequacy ratio is on a downtrend as a result, but, as our financial discipline, we will aggressive investment in the future, but the fundamental management policy of the Company one of our key indicators, is expected to grow steadily in the future, thanks to the earnings continue to secure the ratio of 30% or more and maintain the soundness of the financial bal- is to avoid excessive leverage and to maintain a stable financial foundation. contribution from the Toranomon Building and the OBP Building. ance, while actively seeking new investments. EBITDA/capital expenditure Appraised value of investment and rental properties Annual dividend per share/dividend payout ratio EBITDA (million yen) Capital expenditure (million yen) Unrealized gain (hundred million yen) Balance at end of period (book value) (hundred million yen) Annual dividend per share (yen) Dividend payout ratio (%) 10,840 11,236 10,639 11,504 1,705 1,633 1,673 36.2 1,610 1,467 30.8 7,731 7,565 28.0 27.0 31.0 7,507 7,661 7,598 680 738 635 725 27.0 581 23.0 19.5 3,734 17.0 18.0 886 974 952 947 967 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 Features Overview Business ROE as of March 31, 2021 rose significantly year-on-year, due to the recording of a large amount EBITDA has remained about 7.0 billion yen each year, and we are generating stable cash flow We own properties on a long-term basis due to the nature of our business, so the amount of With the policy focusing mainly on stable and continuous dividend payments, we also place of extraordinary income. ROA figures are particularly important to us, and our goal is to main- in our core business. Capital investment has been on the rise over the past several years, in unrealized gains or losses is highly dependent on the market at the time. Under such circum- emphasis on increasing the amount of dividend per share, with a target dividend payout ratio tain an ROA in the 4% range. We strive to improve the ROA, aiming for a better ROE. (ROE: line with the Toranomon Building and the OBP Building development. We will continue to take stances, we will strive to secure stable cash flows by effectively utilizing our assets, including set at 35% to 40%. The dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2021 fell significantly below Profit/equity, ROA: Operating profit/total asset) a proactive approach to investments in new construction and renovation projects. reshuffling of assets. the target level due to the recording of extraordinary income, but the dividend amount in- creased by 4 yen year-on-year, resulting in increased dividends for seven consecutive years. ESG-related data Investments in renovations and repairs Number of employees/percentage of female employees Paid holiday utilization ratio Monthly average overtime (hours per person) Renovations (million yen) Repairs (million yen) Number of employees (persons) Percentage of female employees (%) Paid holiday utilization ratio (%) Monthly average overtime (hours) 14 1,654 43 45 43 45 46 64.7 63.8 11 30.2 30.2 47.5 44.6 48.8 8 28.9 28.9 30.4 7 6 790 642 525 658 238 356 527 527 495 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 During the fiscal year ended March 2020, we carried out a large-scale renovation of power We have gradually increased the number of employees as our business has expanded. In order Paid holiday of up to 20 days plus 2 days of special leave are granted annually. We also offer We are striving to create a healthy and active workplace for all employees by achieving a substations. In addition to planned renovations and repairs, we strive to continue increasing the to continue expanding our business and accelerate the Company's growth, we will continue to several different types of holiday plans to encourage employees to take quarterly or anniversary healthy work-life balance through efforts such as optimally allocating personnel and creating an longevity of our assets into the future based on the concept of "preventive maintenance." further strengthen our workforce while encouraging female employees to play an active role. leaves. The paid holiday utilization ratio thus reaches over 60%. environment where each person can maximize his or her abilities. Data Corporate and Financial Resources and Creation Value for Foundation 7 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. CORPORATE REPORT 2021 8 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

