Keihanshin Building : CORPORATE REPORT 2021

Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Condition, etc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Comprehensive
65
Consolidated Statements of Income and
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
66
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
67
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
68
Company Overview and Stock Information
Editorial Policy
The CORPORATE REPORT 2021 is based on the business operations, strategy and ESG information of Kei- hanshin Building Co., Ltd., and it is compiled as a comprehensible report for our stakeholders.
Through this report, we will continue to provide our financial and non- financial information in good faith.
This report was prepared based on the International Integrated Reporting Framework released by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as well as the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation issued by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan in May 2017.
Target Scope
The business report and ESG information introduce major activities of Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd.
Target Period
This report covers information on corporate activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). However, some parts may include past information or information on factors beyond April 1, 2021.
Note on forward-looking projections
This report contains descriptions of future plans, estimates and projec- tions. Such information is based on the information currently available to the Company. Actual results may differ due to various factors that may arise in the future. We appreciate your understanding on this matter.
About Keihanshin Building
The History of Value Creation
Innovation to Capture the Future Needs of the Times
Shortly after World War II, the Company was founded when the Hanshin Racecourse reconstruction project started. Since then, the Company has been developing WINS buildings, office buildings, commercial buildings and logistics warehouses, and datacenter buildings according to the needs of the times.
We will strive to provide valuable commercial space and expand the assets to be carried over to the next generation.
1948
Reconstruction of the Hanshin Racecourse
The Company was founded by the Kansai business com-
munity and horse owners with the goal of reconstruct-
ing the Hanshin Racecourse. The Company's name at
the time of its founding was Keihanshin Horse Racing
Co., Ltd. Thanks to the relationships with the Hanshin
Racecourse, we created an off-track betting parlor in the
Keihanshin (Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe) downtown areas
and rented them to the then Ministry of Agriculture and
Hanshin Racecourse (Completed in 1949)
Off-track betting parlor (in Osaka-shi)
Forestry at that time (currently the Ministry of Agriculture,
(Completed in 1949)
Forestry and Fisheries).
1956
Transition to a real estate corporation
The racecourse was sold to the newly launched Japan
Racing Association (JRA). With the land and funds ac-
quired from this sale, we started lot sales of housings
and leasing of office buildings. In 1956, the corporate
name was changed to Keihanshin Real Estate Co., Ltd.,
marking a fresh start as a full-fledged real estate corpo-
ration.
Keihanshin Kawaramachi Building
(Completed in 1962)
1976
Entering the commercial buildings and
logistics warehouses business
Reflecting the lifestyle changes from expansion of mo- torization, we pursued development and acquisition of suburban roadside commercial facilities across Japan. In the 1980s, leasing of warehouses started, taking advantage of our expertise in leasing commercial facilities.
WINS Umeda A Building
Hirakata Warehouse (Completed in 1983)
(Completed in 1982)
1988
Entering the datacenter building business
With the completion of the first datacenter building, the
Shinmachi 1 Building, in 1988, the leasing business for
datacenter buildings kicked off. Since then, we have
evolved our buildings according to the needs of the
times, such as the spread of mobile phones and IT, and
have expanded the datacenter building business.
Keihanshin Shinmachi 1 Building
Nagano Shopping Facility (Nagano-shi)
(Completed in 1988)
(Acquired in 1998)
2009
Advance into the Tokyo metropolitan area
The Company started advancing into the Tokyo metropolitan area with the completion of its Onarimon Building in 2009. Furthermore, with its management resources concentrated on leasing commercial space, the corporate name was changed to Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd., in 2011. The Company opened the Tokyo Branch Office (currently Tokyo Branch Office) in 2014 and has been pursuing to acquire properties in the metropolitan area.
Keihanshin Onarimon Building
Keihanshin Nishishinsaibashi Building
(Completed in 2009)
(Completed in 2012)
2021
Into the new stage of growth
In November 2020, the Toranomon Building was completed, making it the sixth property in the Tokyo metropolitan area. In April 2021, the OBP Building was completed, making it our eighth datacenter building.
To fulfill the goals of the Mid-Term Business Plan for the fiscal year ending March 2026, we will strive to further expand our assets and expedite the process of taking on challenges into the new stage.
Keihanshin Toranomon Building
Keihanshin OBP Building
(Completed in 2020)
(Completed in 2021)
Trend in net sales by segment
Trend in net sales (million yen)
1990/3
2000/3
2010/3
2021/3
12,656
9,801
12,488
15,333
1950/3
1960/3
1970/3
1980/3
1990/3
2000/3
2010/3
2020/3
Responded to
Responded to offices
Provided
Provided infrastructure to meet
6.4%
0.1%
post-World War II
shortage during the era
new suburban
the information processing
housing shortage
of high economic growth
lifestyles
needs of IT society
22.6%
24.5%
1957/3
1966/3
1986/3
2008/3
2021/3
46.4%
Office buildings
Datacenter buildings
WINS buildings
Commercial buildings/
Lot sales
Others
logistics warehouses
About Keihanshin Building
At a Glance
We develop four leasing businesses - office buildings, datacenter buildings, WINS buildings (off-track betting parlors), and commercial buildings and logistics warehouses - across Japan, with a focus on the Kansai region and the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Based on the corporate philosophy, "to provide valuable commercial space to customers so as to contribute to the community through the advancement of customers' and our businesses," the Company is working to respond to the needs of the times and develop buildings that are environment- and people-friendly.
Performance Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Total of 26facilities
As of June 2021
Net salesOperating profitProfit attributable to owners of parent
15,333
Year-on-Year
5,295
Year-on-Year
8,251
Year-on-Year
million yen +0.1%
million yen -2.2%
million yen +110.6%
Total assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Vacancy rates
154,043
Year-on-Year
45.7
Year-on-Year
0.2
Year-on-Year
million yen +12.8%
%-1.3pointspercentage
%
+0.2pointspercentage
Number of facilities operated
8facilities
Office Buildings
Operation mainly in the business areas of Tokyo and Osaka
Planned renovations and repairs
Advanced BCP functions gained through datacenter building business Meticulous building management
Average vacancy rates as of March 2021
Tokyo business areas
5.42%
Month-on-Month
+0.18pointspercentage
Osaka business areas
3.91%
Month-on-Month
+0.17pointspercentage
Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd.
Net Sales Ratio / Ratio of Rental Floor Space
Trend in the size of datacenter market
Features
Net sales ratio
Ratio of rental floor space
6.4%
0.1%
22.6%
24.5%
28.7%
33.9%
Office buildings
Net sales
Rental floor space
Datacenter buildings
15,333
239,075
WINS buildings
(million yen)
(m2)
Commercial buildings/
2021/3
46.4%
13.0 %
2021/3
logistics warehouses
24.4%
Others
Number of facilities operated
8facilities
Datacenter Buildings
Urban-type datacenter buildings with full communication and transportation infrastructures
Advanced BCP functions such as seismic isolation structure
Stable revenue through high-quality building construction and maintenance
Hosting
IaaS/PaaS
Housing
(hundred million yen)
Communications line services
Shared use
Others
28,633
30,444
31,908
33,367
26,644
24,461
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
estimate
projection
projection
projection
projection projection
Source: Comprehensive Survey of Data Center Business Market 2021: Edition of Market (Fuji Chimera Research Institute, Inc.)
Business
Trend in the total proceed* of Japan Racing Association (JRA)
Overview
Business Characteristics of the Company
Focus on the leasing business
We achieve business efficiency
and stable profitability by focusing
on commercial real estate leasing
Brokerage
Leasing
Lot sales
business, among various types busi-
nesses in real estate.
Achieve a high operation rate through a diversified business portfolio
In addition to office buildings, we own datacenter buildings and WINS buildings, which are relatively unaffected by the economy, enabling us to diversify our business portfolio and stably maintain a low vacancy rate.
Vacancy rate for Keihanshin Building (consolidated)
Vacancy rate for Keihanshin offices
(%)
Vacancy rate for Tokyo business areas
Vacancy rate for Osaka business areas
Number of facilities operated
5facilities
WINS Buildings
Over 70 years of business together with our tenants
Operation in the Keihanshin (Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe) downtown areas High-efficiency and high-income business with little competition
(hundred million yen)
25,833
26,708
27,476
27,950
28,817
29,834
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
*Total proceed: total ticket sales minus payouts for winning horses.
Source: Japan Racing Association
and Creation Value for Foundation
Diversify asset portfolio around the Kansai Region and Tokyo metropolitan area
5.4
4.7
3.6
3.9
3.4
Number of facilities operated
Commercial Buildings and Logistics Warehouses
Excellent locations near terminal
Trend in size of BtoC-EC market in Japan
Size of EC market
(hundred million yen)
EC ratio (%)
5.79
6.22
6.76
5.43
4.75
Resources
Starting with the completion of the Onarimon Building in 2 0 0 9, we promote investment in the Tokyo metropolitan area to diversify the concentration risk of owned assets in the Kansai region. In November
Tokyo metropolitan area
29%
Kansai
57%
2.8
2.5
2.0
2.2
1.8
2.1
1.5
1.5
0.5
0.8
0.6
0.0
5facilities
stations for commercial facilities and trunk roads for logistics warehouses Strengths in build-to-suit warehouses such as cooling and freezing warehouses, etc.
4.37
193,609
165,054
179,845
127,970
137,746
151,358
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Corporate and Financial
2 0 2 0, the Toranomon Building was completed, making it the sixth property in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
About Keihanshin Building
Financial and Non-financial Highlights
Financial data
Ordinary income after tax before depreciation/profit
Net sales/operating profit/operating profit to net sales ratio
attributable to owners of parent/basic earnings per share (EPS)
Net sales (million yen)
Operating profit (million yen)
Ordinary income after tax before depreciation (million yen)
Profit attributable to owners of parent (million yen)
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
Basic earnings per share (EPS) (yen)
Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA ratio
Interest-bearing debt/capital adequacy ratio
D/E ratio
Interest-bearing debt (hundred million yen)
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA ratio (times)
D/E ratio (times)
14,380
14,799
14,995
15,319
15,333
8,251
666
35.8
36.4
35.3
557
584
34.6
34.5
5,923
5,796
482
5,819
5,829
5,802
430
158.8
52.0
4,969
5,298
5,451
5,414
5,295
3,272
3,585
3,998
3,919
50.5
48.3
4.8
5.9 6.0
5.35.2
60.7
66.6
74.6
74.6
47.0
45.7
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
0.7
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.9
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
Net sales have been steadily increasing in recent years reflecting factors such as the higher occupancy rates of the properties we own. The completion of the Toranomon Building and the OBP Building is expected to bring a further rise in revenues. Operating profit is expected to be on an upward trend in the future, despite some ups and downs due to the initial cost of the newly constructed buildings.
ROE/ROA
ROE (Return on equity) (%) ROA (Return on total assets) (%)
12.3
5.8
5.9
6.3
6.1
3.6
4.4
4.5
4.3
4.0
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
Profit for the fiscal year ended March 2021 rose significantly due to the recording of extraordi-
Interest-bearing debt is trending upward due to issuing bonds to finance development projects.
Our financial position remains sound. We believe that a certain leverage will be necessary for
nary income from sales of investment securities. Ordinary income after tax before depreciation,
The capital adequacy ratio is on a downtrend as a result, but, as our financial discipline, we will
aggressive investment in the future, but the fundamental management policy of the Company
one of our key indicators, is expected to grow steadily in the future, thanks to the earnings
continue to secure the ratio of 30% or more and maintain the soundness of the financial bal-
is to avoid excessive leverage and to maintain a stable financial foundation.
contribution from the Toranomon Building and the OBP Building.
ance, while actively seeking new investments.
EBITDA/capital expenditure
Appraised value of investment and rental properties
Annual dividend per share/dividend payout ratio
EBITDA (million yen)
Capital expenditure (million yen)
Unrealized gain (hundred million yen)
Balance at end of period (book value) (hundred million yen)
Annual dividend per share (yen)
Dividend payout ratio (%)
10,840
11,236
10,639
11,504
1,705
1,633
1,673
36.2
1,610
1,467
30.8
7,731
7,565
28.0
27.0
31.0
7,507
7,661
7,598
680
738
635
725
27.0
581
23.0
19.5
3,734
17.0
18.0
886
974
952
947
967
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
ROE as of March 31, 2021 rose significantly year-on-year, due to the recording of a large amount
EBITDA has remained about 7.0 billion yen each year, and we are generating stable cash flow
We own properties on a long-term basis due to the nature of our business, so the amount of
With the policy focusing mainly on stable and continuous dividend payments, we also place
of extraordinary income. ROA figures are particularly important to us, and our goal is to main-
in our core business. Capital investment has been on the rise over the past several years, in
unrealized gains or losses is highly dependent on the market at the time. Under such circum-
emphasis on increasing the amount of dividend per share, with a target dividend payout ratio
tain an ROA in the 4% range. We strive to improve the ROA, aiming for a better ROE. (ROE:
line with the Toranomon Building and the OBP Building development. We will continue to take
stances, we will strive to secure stable cash flows by effectively utilizing our assets, including
set at 35% to 40%. The dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2021 fell significantly below
Profit/equity, ROA: Operating profit/total asset)
a proactive approach to investments in new construction and renovation projects.
reshuffling of assets.
the target level due to the recording of extraordinary income, but the dividend amount in-
creased by 4 yen year-on-year, resulting in increased dividends for seven consecutive years.
ESG-related data
Investments in renovations and repairs
Number of employees/percentage of female employees
Paid holiday utilization ratio
Monthly average overtime (hours per person)
Renovations (million yen)
Repairs (million yen)
Number of employees (persons)
Percentage of female employees (%)
Paid holiday utilization ratio (%)
Monthly average overtime (hours)
14
1,654
43
45
43
45
46
64.7
63.8
11
30.2
30.2
47.5
44.6
48.8
8
28.9
28.9
30.4
7
6
790
642
525 658
238 356
527 527
495
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
During the fiscal year ended March 2020, we carried out a large-scale renovation of power
We have gradually increased the number of employees as our business has expanded. In order
Paid holiday of up to 20 days plus 2 days of special leave are granted annually. We also offer
We are striving to create a healthy and active workplace for all employees by achieving a
substations. In addition to planned renovations and repairs, we strive to continue increasing the
to continue expanding our business and accelerate the Company's growth, we will continue to
several different types of holiday plans to encourage employees to take quarterly or anniversary
healthy work-life balance through efforts such as optimally allocating personnel and creating an
longevity of our assets into the future based on the concept of "preventive maintenance."
further strengthen our workforce while encouraging female employees to play an active role.
leaves. The paid holiday utilization ratio thus reaches over 60%.
environment where each person can maximize his or her abilities.
