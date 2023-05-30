Keihanshin Building : NOTICE OF THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (698KB

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 8818)

June 1, 2023

(Measures for electronic provision commenced on May 25, 2023)

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Tsuneo Wakabayashi

President

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd.

2-14 Kawaramachi 4-chome,Chuo-ku

Osaka-shi, Osaka

NOTICE OF THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.

In convening this general meeting of shareholders, information contained in the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters to be provided electronically) has been posted on the following website as the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. Please access the website and view the relevant information.

The Company's website: https://www.keihanshin.co.jp/english/ir/stockinfo/gm/

In addition to the above, the matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Keihanshin Building" to the field of Issue name or "8818" to the field of "Code" and click "Search," and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order to view the relevant information.

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Instead of attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means, including the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on June 19, 2023 (Monday) .

1