Japan ruling MPs seek emergency clause for constitution amid pandemic response discontent

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Ruling party lawmakers in Japan,
where lockdowns mostly entail voluntary compliance, hope the
COVID-19 pandemic will build momentum to amend the post-war
constitution and give the cabinet broad powers in crises.
Although such a step might not come for years, the debate
has garnered new attention amid the pandemic. Popular
dissatisfaction with the government response to the coronavirus
has created support for an emergency clause, with a Kyodo news
agency survey last month showing 57% in favour.
The shift in sentiment comes as parliament prepares to
revise a law on holding national referendums on changing the
constitution. The aim of the revisions is to make it easier to
vote, such as by improving access to polling places.
But the revisions, expected to pass this month, coincide
with fresh calls by lawmakers in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's
Liberal Democratic Party for a constitutional amendment allowing
the cabinet to limit civil rights in a national emergency.
A referendum - needed for such an amendment - can only be
held after two-thirds of both houses of parliament approve, a
high hurdle given divided public opinion.
Conservatives, many of whom see the U.S.-drafted
constitution as a symbol of humiliating defeat in World War Two,
have long wanted to amend the charter's pacifist Article 9. But
the pandemic has shifted attention to an emergency clause. The
constitution has not been amended since it took effect in 1947.
Proponents say an emergency clause is needed to cope with
crises such as pandemics, enemy attacks and disasters.
LDP Deputy Secretary General Masahiko Shibayama said the
constitution allows passing laws that would restrict individual
rights to protect the public welfare but in a sudden crisis,
that could take too much time.
In such a situation, he told Reuters, "If the government
cannot issue orders with the force of law, they could not
protect people's lives."
Critics say the LDP proposal would cede too much to the
cabinet.
An emergency clause "would give the cabinet the power to
create a secret government during an emergency that the cabinet
itself would declare," said former Meiji University law
professor Lawrence Repeta. "It would be the very antithesis of
the constitutional democracy we have today."
Tokyo Metropolitan University professor Sota Kimura and
other scholars and health experts dismissed suggestions that a
constitutional flaw had hindered Japan's approach to the
pandemic.
"I don't think a lack of an emergency clause is the reason
the COVID-19 response has not gone well. The problem is
incompetent politicians," said Keio University professor Satoshi
Yokodaido.
Suga has been wary of tough steps because of their impact on
the economy.
How soon any amendment might be put to voters is unclear.
The LDP and allies must first keep their two-thirds lower
house majority in an election this year. And the revised law
requires lawmakers to within three years decide on limits to
advertising before a plebiscite.
Seeking parliamentary approval of an amendment before the
advertising issue is resolved would be "politically difficult",
veteran LDP lawmaker Hajime Funada told Reuters.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg. Editing by Gerry Doyle)