FY2023 Financial Results Supplementary Materials

May 10, 2024

Keio Corporation

Performance Summary

FY2023 Results

  • Revenues were up across all segments from the previous year, resulting in operating revenues of 4,086 hmy. The increases mainly came from a rebound in sales in Hotels due to a substantial increase in room rates, the continuing rebound in the number of passengers transported for railways and bus services, and revisions in railway passenger fares in October 2023.
  • Operating profit was 438 hmy and profit attributable to owners of parent was 292 hmy, reaching record highs for both.
  • We plan to increase the annual dividend to 52.5 yen per share for FY2023.

(+12.5 yen from the previous year)

FY2024 Full-Year Earnings Forecasts

  • Operating revenues are forecast at 4,540 hmy, owing to the full year contribution from revisions in railway passenger fares and making Sunwood a consolidated subsidiary in the second half of FY2023, and an increase in development for selling by lots.
  • We plan to achieve operating profit of 460 hmy and profit attributable to owners of parent of 342 hmy, exceeding the record high profit in FY2023, despite increases mainly in personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization.
  • We plan to increase the annual dividend for FY2024 again, as we did last year, to 70.0 yen per share.

I. FY2023 Results

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  2. Overview by Segment
  3. Segment Information (Transportation)
  4. Segment Information (Merchandise Sales)
  5. Segment Information (Real Estate)
  6. Segment Information (Leisure)
  7. Segment Information (Other Businesses)
  8. Non-OperatingIncome/Expenses and Extraordinary P/L
  9. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  10. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

I. FY2023 Results

1. Consolidated Statements of Income

(Units:hundred million)

Full-Year FY2023 Earnings

FY2022

FY2023

Change (%)

Results

Results

Operating Revenues

3,471

4,086

615

17.7

Operating Profit

214

438

223

104.1

Ordinary Profit

217

434

217

99.7

Profit Attributable to

131

292

161

123.0

Owners of Parent

EBITDA

506

746

240

47.6

Depreciation and Amortization

291

306

15

5.2

Capital Expenditures

528

449

-79

-15.0

* EBITDA is operating profit + depreciation and amortization + amortization of goodwill.

I. FY2023 Results

2. Overview by Segment

  • Operating revenues increased across all segments.
  • Operating profit improved in all segments except for the Real Estate business.

(Units:hundred million)

Operating Revenues

Operating Profit

FY2022

FY2023

Change (%)

FY2022

FY2023

Change (%)

Results

Results

Results

Results

Transportation

1,111

1,241

129

11.6

39

131

92

235.9

Merchandise Sales

1,028

1,112

83

8.1

39

56

16

42.9

Real Estate

528

654

125

23.8

120

120

-0

-0.6

Leisure

527

727

199

37.9

-21

83

105

Other Businesses

647

784

137

21.3

44

56

11

25.6

Elimination

-371

-432

-60

-7

-9

-1

Consolidated

3,471

4,086

615

17.7

214

438

223

104.1

I. FY2023 Results

2. Overview by Segment (Quarterly)

(Units:hundred million)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q Results

2Q Results

3Q Results

4Q Results

1Q Results

2Q Results

3Q Results

4Q Results

(Apr-Jun)

(Jul-Sep)

(Oct-Dec)

(Jan-Mar)

(Apr-Jun)

(Jul-Sep)

(Oct-Dec)

(Jan-Mar)

Operating

Transportation

275

270

288

277

298

302

325

314

Merchandise Sales

239

241

275

272

268

260

294

289

Real Estate

120

102

142

163

113

125

184

230

Revenues

Leisure

104

111

146

165

159

181

191

194

Other Businesses

120

133

159

234

113

154

189

326

Elimination

-63

-67

-80

-160

-66

-71

-85

-208

Consolidated

797

791

930

952

887

952

1,099

1,146

Transportation

23

22

24

-31

46

42

56

-12

Operating

Merchandise Sales

7

2

18

9

17

11

21

6

Real Estate

30

27

33

29

31

34

37

17

Leisure

-15

-15

4

5

20

24

29

8

Profit

Elimination

0

-0

-1

-6

0

-0

-0

-8

Other Businesses

4

6

13

19

3

7

12

32

Consolidated

51

42

94

26

119

119

155

43

I. FY2023 Results

3. Segment Information (Transportation)

■ In Railways, passenger revenues increased, mainly due to a rebound in number of passengers transported from the previous fiscal year and fare revisions in October 2023.

■ Revenues for bus services also increased for fixed-route buses and highway buses.

(Units:hundred million)

Full-Year FY2023 Earnings

FY2022

FY2023

Change (%)

Results

Results

Operating Revenues

1,111

1,241

129

11.6

(Railways)

710

796

85

12.0

(Bus Services)

317

361

43

13.6

(Taxi Services)

106

104

-1

-1.5

(Other)

24

25

1

6.0

(Elimination)

-47

-46

1

Operating Profit

39

131

92

235.9

(Railways)

29

96

67

233.4

(Bus Services)

6

32

26

409.2

EBITDA

203

305

101

49.8

Depreciation and Amortization

164

173

8

5.4

Capital Expenditures

246

270

23

9.7

I. FY2023 Results

3. Segment Information (Transportation)

Railway Transportation Results

(Units: Thousands of People, million)

Full-Year FY2023 Earnings

FY2022

FY2023

Change (%)

Results

Results

Passengers Transported

Commuter-Pass

308,409

322,689

14,280

4.6

245,480

260,996

15,516

6.3

(Business)

228,617

239,615

10,998

4.8

(Student)

79,792

83,074

3,282

4.1

Non-Commuter-

Pass

Total

553,889

583,685

29,796

5.4

Commuter-Pass

26,311

28,546

2,235

8.5

Passenger Revenues

(Business)

23,352

25,492

2,140

9.2

(Student)

2,958

3,053

95

3.2

Non-Commuter-

40,819

46,570

5,750

14.1

Pass

Total

67,130

75,116

7,986

11.9

I. FY2023 Results

3. Segment Information (Transportation)

Transportation (Railways): Percentage change in number of passengers transported vs. FY2018

(%)

-8.2

FY2022

FY2023

-12.0

-11.4

-13.4-14.1

-14.0

-13.1

-14.0

-14.6

-15.9

-15.8

-16.7

-15.1

-15.0

-16.3

-17.1

-17.7

-17.5

-18.1

-18.2

-18.6

-19.5

-21.5

-21.6

-22.0

FY2022 full-year comparison

Full-year comparison (results)

-18.3

-13.9

-25.0

2022

2023

2024

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

FY2023: Percentage change in number of passengers carried vs. FY2018

(Units: %)

Apr.

May

Jun.

1Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4Q

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

Commuter

-23.1

-19.3

-19.7

-20.7

-17.2

-20.3

-24.1

-20.6

-18.0

-19.0

-10.7

-19.1

-21.2

-22.5

-23.1

-19.9

Pass total

Business

-23.1

-23.5

-23.4

-23.4

-21.4

-22.4

-22.7

-22.8

-21.3

-22.5

-16.0

-21.9

-23.3

-25.0

-24.9

-22.5

Student

-22.9

-7.2

-9.2

-13.1

-3.7

-11.7

-27.9

-14.0

-8.0

-8.6

7.2

-10.7

-14.2

-11.5

-13.9

-11.2

Non-Commuter

-5.2

-4.5

-5.2

-4.9

-2.6

-5.3

-5.4

-4.7

-5.8

-6.7

-5.0

-5.1

-5.6

-2.9

-7.5

-5.2

Pass

Total

-15.8

-13.4

-14.1

-14.4

-11.4

-14.0

-16.7

-14.2

-13.1

-14.0

-8.2

-13.5

-15.1

-14.6

-16.3

-13.9

(Ref.)

FY2022

Full Year

-23.4

-26.1

-14.7

-10.8

-18.3

I. FY2023 Results

3. Segment Information (Transportation)

Transportation (Railways): Percentage change in passenger revenues vs. FY2018

(%)

FY2022

FY2023

0.6

-4.6

-4.7

-3.0

-5.1

-5.3

-5.0

-13.5

-11.5

-14.6

-13.9

-14.0

-14.1

-14.1

-15.0

-15.8

-18.2

-17.4

-17.3

-17.9

-17.5

-18.6

-19.2

-20.8

-20.5

-23.4

FY2022 full-year comparison

Full-year comparison (results)

-18.4

-8.7

-25.0

2022

2023

2024

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

FY2023: Percentage change in passenger revenues vs. FY2018

(Units: %)

Apr.

May

Jun.

1Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4Q

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

Commuter

-24.5

-24.0

-23.8

-24.1

-21.7

-24.0

-25.2

-23.9

-19.5

-18.1

-9.2

-21.2

-18.1

-17.6

-17.5

-20.4

Pass total

Business

-24.5

-25.6

-25.2

-25.1

-23.3

-24.8

-24.4

-24.7

-20.5

-18.7

-10.5

-22.1

-18.0

-17.8

-17.5

-21.0

Student

-24.5

-11.0

-13.0

-16.1

-7.9

-15.3

-31.4

-17.4

-11.0

-12.7

3.0

-14.2

-19.1

-15.3

-18.5

-14.9

Non-Commuter

-6.1

-5.2

-6.1

-5.8

-3.3

-6.6

-6.0

-5.6

6.2

5.6

7.3

-1.5

6.3

8.8

3.5

0.4

Pass

Total

-14.0

-13.5

-14.1

-13.9

-11.5

-14.1

-14.6

-13.6

-5.1

-4.6

0.6

-10.1

-4.7

-3.0

-5.3

-8.7

(Ref.)

FY2022

Full Year

-26.6

-27.6

-17.5

-12.0

-18.4

