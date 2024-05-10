FY2023 Financial Results Supplementary Materials
－May 10, 2024－
Keio Corporation
Performance Summary
FY2023 Results
- Revenues were up across all segments from the previous year, resulting in operating revenues of 4,086 hmy. The increases mainly came from a rebound in sales in Hotels due to a substantial increase in room rates, the continuing rebound in the number of passengers transported for railways and bus services, and revisions in railway passenger fares in October 2023.
- Operating profit was 438 hmy and profit attributable to owners of parent was 292 hmy, reaching record highs for both.
- We plan to increase the annual dividend to 52.5 yen per share for FY2023.
(+12.5 yen from the previous year)
FY2024 Full-Year Earnings Forecasts
- Operating revenues are forecast at 4,540 hmy, owing to the full year contribution from revisions in railway passenger fares and making Sunwood a consolidated subsidiary in the second half of FY2023, and an increase in development for selling by lots.
- We plan to achieve operating profit of 460 hmy and profit attributable to owners of parent of 342 hmy, exceeding the record high profit in FY2023, despite increases mainly in personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization.
- We plan to increase the annual dividend for FY2024 again, as we did last year, to 70.0 yen per share.
I. FY2023 Results
- Consolidated Statements of Income
- Overview by Segment
- Segment Information (Transportation)
- Segment Information (Merchandise Sales)
- Segment Information (Real Estate)
- Segment Information (Leisure)
- Segment Information (Other Businesses)
- Non-OperatingIncome/Expenses and Extraordinary P/L
- Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
I. FY2023 Results
1. Consolidated Statements of Income
(Units:￥hundred million)
Full-Year FY2023 Earnings
FY2022
FY2023
Change (%)
Results
Results
Operating Revenues
3,471
4,086
615
（
17.7
）
Operating Profit
214
438
223
（
104.1
）
Ordinary Profit
217
434
217
（
99.7
）
Profit Attributable to
131
292
161
（
123.0
）
Owners of Parent
EBITDA
506
746
240
（
47.6
）
Depreciation and Amortization
291
306
15
（
5.2
）
Capital Expenditures
528
449
-79
（
-15.0
）
* EBITDA is operating profit + depreciation and amortization + amortization of goodwill.
I. FY2023 Results
2. Overview by Segment
- Operating revenues increased across all segments.
- Operating profit improved in all segments except for the Real Estate business.
(Units:￥hundred million)
Operating Revenues
Operating Profit
FY2022
FY2023
Change (%)
FY2022
FY2023
Change (%)
Results
Results
Results
Results
Transportation
1,111
1,241
129
（
11.6
）
39
131
92
（
235.9
）
Merchandise Sales
1,028
1,112
83
（
8.1
）
39
56
16
（
42.9
）
Real Estate
528
654
125
（
23.8
）
120
120
-0（
-0.6）
Leisure
527
727
199
（
37.9
）
-21
83
105
（
－ ）
Other Businesses
647
784
137
（
21.3
）
44
56
11
（
25.6
）
Elimination
-371
-432
-60（
－ ）
-7
-9
-1（
－ ）
Consolidated
3,471
4,086
615
（
17.7
）
214
438
223
（
104.1
）
I. FY2023 Results
2. Overview by Segment (Quarterly)
(Units:￥hundred million)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q Results
2Q Results
3Q Results
4Q Results
1Q Results
2Q Results
3Q Results
4Q Results
(Apr-Jun)
(Jul-Sep)
(Oct-Dec)
(Jan-Mar)
(Apr-Jun)
(Jul-Sep)
(Oct-Dec)
(Jan-Mar)
Operating
Transportation
275
270
288
277
298
302
325
314
Merchandise Sales
239
241
275
272
268
260
294
289
Real Estate
120
102
142
163
113
125
184
230
Revenues
Leisure
104
111
146
165
159
181
191
194
Other Businesses
120
133
159
234
113
154
189
326
Elimination
-63
-67
-80
-160
-66
-71
-85
-208
Consolidated
797
791
930
952
887
952
1,099
1,146
Transportation
23
22
24
-31
46
42
56
-12
Operating
Merchandise Sales
7
2
18
9
17
11
21
6
Real Estate
30
27
33
29
31
34
37
17
Leisure
-15
-15
4
5
20
24
29
8
Profit
Elimination
0
-0
-1
-6
0
-0
-0
-8
Other Businesses
4
6
13
19
3
7
12
32
Consolidated
51
42
94
26
119
119
155
43
I. FY2023 Results
3. Segment Information (Transportation)
■ In Railways, passenger revenues increased, mainly due to a rebound in number of passengers transported from the previous fiscal year and fare revisions in October 2023.
■ Revenues for bus services also increased for fixed-route buses and highway buses.
(Units:￥hundred million)
Full-Year FY2023 Earnings
FY2022
FY2023
Change (%)
Results
Results
Operating Revenues
1,111
1,241
129
（
11.6
）
(Railways)
710
796
85
（
12.0
）
(Bus Services)
317
361
43
（
13.6
）
(Taxi Services)
106
104
-1
（
-1.5
）
(Other)
24
25
1
（
6.0
）
(Elimination)
-47
-46
1
（
－
）
Operating Profit
39
131
92
（
235.9
）
(Railways)
29
96
67
（
233.4
）
(Bus Services)
6
32
26
（
409.2
）
EBITDA
203
305
101
（
49.8
）
Depreciation and Amortization
164
173
8
（
5.4
）
Capital Expenditures
246
270
23
（
9.7
）
I. FY2023 Results
3. Segment Information (Transportation)
Railway Transportation Results
(Units: Thousands of People, ￥million)
Full-Year FY2023 Earnings
FY2022
FY2023
Change (%)
Results
Results
Passengers Transported
Commuter-Pass
308,409
322,689
14,280
（
4.6
）
245,480
260,996
15,516
（
6.3
）
(Business)
228,617
239,615
10,998
（
4.8
）
(Student)
79,792
83,074
3,282
（
4.1
）
Non-Commuter-
Pass
Total
553,889
583,685
29,796
（
5.4
）
Commuter-Pass
26,311
28,546
2,235
（
8.5
）
Passenger Revenues
(Business)
23,352
25,492
2,140
（
9.2
）
(Student)
2,958
3,053
95
（
3.2
）
Non-Commuter-
40,819
46,570
5,750
（
14.1
）
Pass
Total
67,130
75,116
7,986
（
11.9
）
I. FY2023 Results
3. Segment Information (Transportation)
Transportation (Railways): Percentage change in number of passengers transported vs. FY2018
(%)
-8.2
FY2022
FY2023
-12.0
-11.4
-13.4-14.1
-14.0
-13.1
-14.0
-14.6
-15.9
-15.8
-16.7
-15.1
-15.0
-16.3
-17.1
-17.7
-17.5
-18.1
-18.2
-18.6
-19.5
-21.5
-21.6
-22.0
FY2022 full-year comparison
Full-year comparison (results)
-18.3
-13.9
-25.0
2022
2023
2024
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
FY2023: Percentage change in number of passengers carried vs. FY2018
(Units: %)
Apr.
May
Jun.
1Q
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
2Q
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3Q
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
4Q
cumulative
cumulative
cumulative
Commuter
-23.1
-19.3
-19.7
-20.7
-17.2
-20.3
-24.1
-20.6
-18.0
-19.0
-10.7
-19.1
-21.2
-22.5
-23.1
-19.9
Pass total
Business
-23.1
-23.5
-23.4
-23.4
-21.4
-22.4
-22.7
-22.8
-21.3
-22.5
-16.0
-21.9
-23.3
-25.0
-24.9
-22.5
Student
-22.9
-7.2
-9.2
-13.1
-3.7
-11.7
-27.9
-14.0
-8.0
-8.6
7.2
-10.7
-14.2
-11.5
-13.9
-11.2
Non-Commuter
-5.2
-4.5
-5.2
-4.9
-2.6
-5.3
-5.4
-4.7
-5.8
-6.7
-5.0
-5.1
-5.6
-2.9
-7.5
-5.2
Pass
Total
-15.8
-13.4
-14.1
-14.4
-11.4
-14.0
-16.7
-14.2
-13.1
-14.0
-8.2
-13.5
-15.1
-14.6
-16.3
-13.9
(Ref.)
FY2022
Full Year
-23.4
-26.1
-14.7
-10.8
-18.3
I. FY2023 Results
3. Segment Information (Transportation)
Transportation (Railways): Percentage change in passenger revenues vs. FY2018
(%)
FY2022
FY2023
0.6
-4.6
-4.7
-3.0
-5.1
-5.3
-5.0
-13.5
-11.5
-14.6
-13.9
-14.0
-14.1
-14.1
-15.0
-15.8
-18.2
-17.4
-17.3
-17.9
-17.5
-18.6
-19.2
-20.8
-20.5
-23.4
FY2022 full-year comparison
Full-year comparison (results)
-18.4
-8.7
-25.0
2022
2023
2024
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
FY2023: Percentage change in passenger revenues vs. FY2018
(Units: %)
Apr.
May
Jun.
1Q
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
2Q
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3Q
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
4Q
cumulative
cumulative
cumulative
Commuter
-24.5
-24.0
-23.8
-24.1
-21.7
-24.0
-25.2
-23.9
-19.5
-18.1
-9.2
-21.2
-18.1
-17.6
-17.5
-20.4
Pass total
Business
-24.5
-25.6
-25.2
-25.1
-23.3
-24.8
-24.4
-24.7
-20.5
-18.7
-10.5
-22.1
-18.0
-17.8
-17.5
-21.0
Student
-24.5
-11.0
-13.0
-16.1
-7.9
-15.3
-31.4
-17.4
-11.0
-12.7
3.0
-14.2
-19.1
-15.3
-18.5
-14.9
Non-Commuter
-6.1
-5.2
-6.1
-5.8
-3.3
-6.6
-6.0
-5.6
6.2
5.6
7.3
-1.5
6.3
8.8
3.5
0.4
Pass
Total
-14.0
-13.5
-14.1
-13.9
-11.5
-14.1
-14.6
-13.6
-5.1
-4.6
0.6
-10.1
-4.7
-3.0
-5.3
-8.7
(Ref.)
FY2022
Full Year
-26.6
-27.6
-17.5
-12.0
-18.4
