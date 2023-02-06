Keio : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

February 6, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Keio Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 9008 URL: https://www.keio.co.jp/ Representative: President, Representative Director and Executive Officer Satoshi Tsumura Inquiries: Manager of Finance and Accounting Department Kei Miyabe Telephone: +81-42-337-3135

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 14, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: － Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31,2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31,2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Operating revenues Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 251,888 15.3 18,838 353.0 19,088 145.6 12,723 322.3 December 31, 2021 218,374 (5.3) 4,158 － 7,773 － 3,012 －

Note: Comprehensive income For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥ 14,639 million [－%] For the nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥ 580 million [－%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 104.20 － December 31, 2021 24.68 －

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 918,352 352,110 38.3 March 31, 2022 906,212 342,286 37.8 Reference: Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2022: ¥ 352,152 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥ 342,321 million

