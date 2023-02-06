Keio : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
February 6, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
Keio Corporation
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
9008
URL:
https://www.keio.co.jp/
Representative:
President, Representative Director and Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsumura
Inquiries:
Manager of Finance and Accounting Department
Kei Miyabe
Telephone:
+81-42-337-3135
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
February 14, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31,2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31,2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
251,888
15.3
18,838
353.0
19,088
145.6
12,723
322.3
December 31, 2021
218,374
(5.3)
4,158
－
7,773
－
3,012
－
Note: Comprehensive income
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022:
¥ 14,639 million
[
－%]
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021:
¥ 580 million
[
－%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2022
104.20
－
December 31, 2021
24.68
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
918,352
352,110
38.3
March 31, 2022
906,212
342,286
37.8
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of December 31, 2022:
¥ 352,152 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥ 342,321 million
1
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
20.00
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
20.00
40.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
340,600
13.6
16,800
－
16,800
213.0
9,400
68.3
76.98
Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced: Yes
2
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
128,550,830 shares
128,550,830 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
6,439,789 shares
6,451,615 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
122,104,623 shares
122,100,102 shares
Note: The number of the Company's shares held by the Officer Compensation Trust Account included within the number of treasury shares is as follows:
3Q FYE March 2023: 43,400 shares FYE March 2022: 56,300 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The earnings forecasts and outlines on future performance noted in these materials include projections based on certain forecasts/assumptions made at the time of publication.
Actual performance may differ from forecast figures due to various factors.
3
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
67,403
58,016
Notes and accounts receivable-trade and contract assets
40,892
36,156
Merchandise and finished goods
16,526
19,745
Work in process
22,687
36,745
Raw materials and supplies
2,293
2,488
Other
7,272
10,199
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9)
(11)
Total current assets
157,066
163,339
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
323,188
316,656
Land
235,725
237,714
Construction in progress
61,334
65,698
Other, net
36,565
35,237
Total property, plant and equipment
656,813
655,307
Intangible assets
14,593
22,422
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
49,056
52,927
Other
28,810
24,484
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(128)
(128)
Total investments and other assets
77,738
77,283
Total non-current assets
749,145
755,013
Total assets
906,212
918,352
4
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
16,067
16,412
Short-term borrowings
68,627
74,592
Current portion of bonds
20,000
20,000
Commercial papers
20,006
－
Income taxes payable
4,127
3,225
Provisions
4,737
2,668
Other
99,664
98,391
Total current liabilities
233,231
215,290
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
130,000
150,000
Long-term borrowings
137,081
139,345
Retirement benefit liability
22,827
22,090
Other
40,786
39,516
Total non-current liabilities
330,694
350,952
Total liabilities
563,925
566,242
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
59,023
59,023
Capital surplus
42,187
42,187
Retained earnings
252,087
259,925
Treasury shares
(19,743)
(19,670)
Total shareholders' equity
333,555
341,465
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
7,181
9,542
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7
10
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,576
1,133
Total Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,766
10,686
Non-controlling interests
(35)
(42)
Total net assets
342,286
352,110
Total liabilities and net assets
906,212
918,352
5
Disclaimer
Keio Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about KEIO CORPORATION
Sales 2023
353 B
2 693 M
2 693 M
Net income 2023
8 800 M
67,2 M
67,2 M
Net Debt 2023
327 B
2 495 M
2 495 M
P/E ratio 2023
65,0x
Yield 2023
0,85%
Capitalization
572 B
4 370 M
4 370 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,55x
EV / Sales 2024
2,54x
Nbr of Employees
13 150
Free-Float
89,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KEIO CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
4 685,00 JPY
Average target price
5 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
12,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.