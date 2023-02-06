Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Keio Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9008   JP3277800003

KEIO CORPORATION

(9008)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
4695.00 JPY   +0.21%
03:20aKeio : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/01NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions
RE
01/11BOJ's 2% inflation target can be tweaked to 'range', deputy governor candidate says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Keio : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

February 6, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Keio Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

9008

URL:

https://www.keio.co.jp/

Representative:

President, Representative Director and Executive Officer

Satoshi Tsumura

Inquiries:

Manager of Finance and Accounting Department

Kei Miyabe

Telephone:

+81-42-337-3135

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

February 14, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31,2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31,2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

251,888

15.3

18,838

353.0

19,088

145.6

12,723

322.3

December 31, 2021

218,374

(5.3)

4,158

7,773

3,012

Note: Comprehensive income

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022:

¥ 14,639 million

[%]

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021:

¥ 580 million

[%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2022

104.20

December 31, 2021

24.68

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

918,352

352,110

38.3

March 31, 2022

906,212

342,286

37.8

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of December 31, 2022:

¥ 352,152 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥ 342,321 million

1

(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

20.00

20.00

40.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

20.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

20.00

40.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

340,600

13.6

16,800

16,800

213.0

9,400

68.3

76.98

Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced: Yes

2

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

128,550,830 shares

128,550,830 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

6,439,789 shares

6,451,615 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2022

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

122,104,623 shares

122,100,102 shares

Note: The number of the Company's shares held by the Officer Compensation Trust Account included within the number of treasury shares is as follows:

3Q FYE March 2023: 43,400 shares FYE March 2022: 56,300 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The earnings forecasts and outlines on future performance noted in these materials include projections based on certain forecasts/assumptions made at the time of publication.

Actual performance may differ from forecast figures due to various factors.

3

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

67,403

58,016

Notes and accounts receivable-trade and contract assets

40,892

36,156

Merchandise and finished goods

16,526

19,745

Work in process

22,687

36,745

Raw materials and supplies

2,293

2,488

Other

7,272

10,199

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9)

(11)

Total current assets

157,066

163,339

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

323,188

316,656

Land

235,725

237,714

Construction in progress

61,334

65,698

Other, net

36,565

35,237

Total property, plant and equipment

656,813

655,307

Intangible assets

14,593

22,422

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

49,056

52,927

Other

28,810

24,484

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(128)

(128)

Total investments and other assets

77,738

77,283

Total non-current assets

749,145

755,013

Total assets

906,212

918,352

4

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

16,067

16,412

Short-term borrowings

68,627

74,592

Current portion of bonds

20,000

20,000

Commercial papers

20,006

Income taxes payable

4,127

3,225

Provisions

4,737

2,668

Other

99,664

98,391

Total current liabilities

233,231

215,290

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

130,000

150,000

Long-term borrowings

137,081

139,345

Retirement benefit liability

22,827

22,090

Other

40,786

39,516

Total non-current liabilities

330,694

350,952

Total liabilities

563,925

566,242

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

59,023

59,023

Capital surplus

42,187

42,187

Retained earnings

252,087

259,925

Treasury shares

(19,743)

(19,670)

Total shareholders' equity

333,555

341,465

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

7,181

9,542

Foreign currency translation adjustment

7

10

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,576

1,133

Total Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,766

10,686

Non-controlling interests

(35)

(42)

Total net assets

342,286

352,110

Total liabilities and net assets

906,212

918,352

5

Disclaimer

Keio Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 353 B 2 693 M 2 693 M
Net income 2023 8 800 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Net Debt 2023 327 B 2 495 M 2 495 M
P/E ratio 2023 65,0x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 572 B 4 370 M 4 370 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 13 150
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart KEIO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Keio Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEIO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4 685,00 JPY
Average target price 5 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Tsumura Director & Manager-Group Business
Masahiro Ono Manager-Development Planning
Yasushi Komura Executive President & Representative Director
Masaya Yamagishim Director, Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Atsushi Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEIO CORPORATION-3.20%4 370
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-5.06%23 126
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-7.66%9 846
TOKYU CORPORATION-2.53%7 461
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.-1.66%7 093
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-1.92%6 102