Japanese shares track Wall Street lower but post second monthly gain

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted their
second straight monthly gain on Wednesday, even as benchmark
indexes closed lower for the day, weighed down by losses in
heavyweight technology and energy firms and tracking Wall
Street's weakness overnight.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.55% to 28,039.91,
while the broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,958.41. For the
month, the Nikkei gained 0.93% while the Topix added 1.18%.
U.S. stocks extended losses to a third session on Tuesday,
as a rise in job openings fuelled fears that the Federal Reserve
has another reason to maintain its aggressive interest rate hike
path to combat inflation.
"Japanese equities tracked Wall Street's third-straight
losing session, but gains in U.S. futures limited the decline,"
said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The impact
of better-than-expected factory output data was limited."
Data showed Japan's factories extended expansion in output
to a second month in July, as motor vehicle production improved,
marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers
and broader economic activity.
Robot maker Fanuc lost 0.95% and Sony Group
slipped 1.68%. Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical
lost 1.06%.
Energy-related shares fell after oil prices dropped 5%
overnight before recouping some of the losses in Asian trading
hours on Wednesday.
Oil explorers were the top losers among the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes with a 3.16% drop.
Refiners were the second biggest losers with a fall
of 2.82%.
Explorer Inpex fell 3.55% and was the top loser on
the Nikkei, followed by refiner Eneos Holdings, which
declined 3.09%.
Transport shares led the gains among industry groups, with
airlines rising 1.23% and railways adding
1.04%.
Keisei Electric Railway jumped 3.72% to become the
top gainer on the Nikkei, while ANA Holdings rose 1.7%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Subhranshu Sahu)