    9009   JP3278600006

KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD

(9009)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
3900.00 JPY   +3.72%
02:37aJapanese shares track Wall Street lower but post second monthly gain
RE
08/24Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. agreed to acquired remaining unknown stake in Shin-Keisei Electric Railway Co.,Ltd..
CI
07/29Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Japanese shares track Wall Street lower but post second monthly gain

08/31/2022 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted their second straight monthly gain on Wednesday, even as benchmark indexes closed lower for the day, weighed down by losses in heavyweight technology and energy firms and tracking Wall Street's weakness overnight.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.55% to 28,039.91, while the broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,958.41. For the month, the Nikkei gained 0.93% while the Topix added 1.18%.

U.S. stocks extended losses to a third session on Tuesday, as a rise in job openings fuelled fears that the Federal Reserve has another reason to maintain its aggressive interest rate hike path to combat inflation.

"Japanese equities tracked Wall Street's third-straight losing session, but gains in U.S. futures limited the decline," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The impact of better-than-expected factory output data was limited."

Data showed Japan's factories extended expansion in output to a second month in July, as motor vehicle production improved, marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers and broader economic activity.

Robot maker Fanuc lost 0.95% and Sony Group slipped 1.68%. Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical lost 1.06%.

Energy-related shares fell after oil prices dropped 5% overnight before recouping some of the losses in Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

Oil explorers were the top losers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes with a 3.16% drop. Refiners were the second biggest losers with a fall of 2.82%.

Explorer Inpex fell 3.55% and was the top loser on the Nikkei, followed by refiner Eneos Holdings, which declined 3.09%.

Transport shares led the gains among industry groups, with airlines rising 1.23% and railways adding 1.04%.

Keisei Electric Railway jumped 3.72% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, while ANA Holdings rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 1.17% 2687.5 Delayed Quote.10.48%
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. -3.09% 523.6 Delayed Quote.25.56%
FANUC CORPORATION -0.95% 22535 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
INPEX CORPORATION -3.55% 1604 Delayed Quote.65.97%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD 3.72% 3900 Delayed Quote.20.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 100.07 Delayed Quote.29.12%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 28091.53 Real-time Quote.-3.17%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.11% 947 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.00% 1067 Delayed Quote.21.80%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD -1.06% 16315 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.68% 11135 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
TOPIX INDEX -0.27% 1963.16 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
WTI 0.30% 92.402 Delayed Quote.28.55%
Financials
Sales 2023 247 B 1 777 M 1 777 M
Net income 2023 22 475 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2023 354 B 2 548 M 2 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,0x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 628 B 4 529 M 4 529 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
EV / Sales 2024 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 855
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 760,00 JPY
Average target price 3 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiya Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Yasunobu Furukawa Independent Outside Director
Shotaro Tochigi Independent Outside Director
Misao Kikuchi Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Ashizaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD20.90%4 529
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY3.45%23 059
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY8.36%9 367
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.23.74%7 182
TOKYU CORPORATION5.82%7 144
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-16.83%7 143