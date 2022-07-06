Keisei Electric Railway : Corporate Governance Report 2022/7/6

Corporate Governance Report Last Update: July 6, 2022 Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Toshiya Kobayashi, President and Representative Director Securities Code: 9009 https://www.keisei.co.jp/ The corporate governance of Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views In our business operations, the Company puts safety and security first under the Keisei Group Philosophy. We believe that we need to improve our corporate governance to earn the trust of all stakeholders, achieve sustainable growth, and maximize the enterprise value of the Group. Specifically, to increase the health and transparency of management, we are working to improve our systems for speedier and more efficient decision-making, stricter supervision, more effective internal control, and the proper and timely disclosure of information. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] - Updated The Company implements all principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] - Updated [Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholdings] We may engage in cross-shareholding when it is deemed that cross-shareholdings will help build, maintain, or strengthen transactional relationships or partnerships with the cross-shareholding company, and that relationship will contribute to increasing the medium- to long-term value of the Company and our Group. Every year at the Board of Directors meeting, we report on the status of transactional relationships and partnerships to conduct quantitative and qualitative evaluations of income benefits and risks related to stock retention, and assess medium and long-term economic viability in order to validate retention. Based on this validation, we immediately dispose or reduce stocks for which we cannot validate retention. When exercising voting rights, we examine voting decisions from the perspective of increasing the medium and long-term value of the Company and our Group, and vote against any motions that oppose our reason stock retention. [Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] In accordance with the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, our Board of Directors conducts annual checks to confirm the existence and details of any our Company's transactional relationships with Company executives and their family members (up to second degree of kinship) and our Group as well as our Company's transactional relationships with any companies in which Company executives and their family members (up to second degree of kinship) substantially obtain a majority share of voting rights. Furthermore, if an executive will conduct competitive transactions or transactions in - 1 -

opposition to the Company's interests, the executive must receive prior approval from the Board of Directors and report to the Board of Directors on the results of said transaction. [Supplementary Principle 2.4.1] To ensure hiring diversity, the Company uses a management hiring system that comprehensively evaluates factors such as competence and aptitude in order to conduct hiring that is not based on gender or recruitment method. The Company sets numerical targets (the ratio of women among new hires) and action plans. We proactively hire women and promote women to managerial positions. We do this as an initiative relating to the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace that took effect in April 2016. This means women extensively participate and advance in the Company. We do not set concrete target figures for mid-career hires. Instead, we are focusing on ensuring specialized personnel effective in responding to management strategies and issues. Moreover, we implement fair hiring selection not based on nationality for foreigners. Many foreigners are playing a role on the front lines of service in our Group. [Principle 2.6 - Fulfilling Functions as Corporate Pension Asset Owner] The Company does not utilize a fund type or defined benefit pension or welfare pension fund. [Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure] Company Vision (Corporate Philosophy, etc.), Corporate Strategy, Corporate Plan

The Keisei Group philosophy and long-term management plan are published on our website. (Website: https://www.keisei.co.jp/keisei/ir/english) Basic Views and Basic Policy on Corporate Governance See Section I-1, Basic Views in this report. Policy and Procedures for the Board of Directors to Determine Compensation of Executive Management and Directors

The Company submitted a proposal on policies for determining matters related to individual compensation for directors for a review of adequacy by the Nomination/Compensation Committee. Based on the results of that review, the Company Board of Directors passed a resolution adopting said policies at the Board of Directors' meeting convened on February 26, 2021.

The Company's main operation is the transportation business, a business deeply tied to the public. We are keenly aware that responding to the expectations of shareholders, customers, employees, and local society means ensuring healthy business management and stable and continuous profit returns. As such, compensation to Company directors is comprised of two portions: compensation determined based on factors such as position, operating environment, and operating performance, and compensation outlined for the acquisition of company shares, which we position at compensation linked to medium- to long- term performance. We believe this structure increases incentives for directors to contribute to increasing the Company's medium- to long-term corporate value. Furthermore, payments are issued monthly and we do not issue bonuses or retirement benefits.

The Board of Directors defers decisions on the specific details of compensation amounts for individual directors to the Company president. The reason for consigning this authority to the Company president is that the Company president is in the position of having a comprehensive understanding of overall 2 -

Company performance. As such, it is the determination of the Company that the Company president is the most appropriate party to make decisions on the details of compensation for individual directors. To ensure that authority is exercised appropriately, the Nomination/Compensation Committee, which is comprised mainly of independent outside directors to serve as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, evaluates the adequacy of proposals put forth by the Company president and reports the results of their deliberations to the Board of Directors, which then votes on whether or not to consign decision-making to the Company president. Company requires that the Company president make decisions on individual compensation based on the report issued by the Nomination/Compensation Committee. Furthermore, when deciding on the details of individual compensation for directors, as the Nomination/Compensation Committee evaluates the adequacy of proposals, in principle, the Board of Directors respects the results of the Nomination/Compensation Committee and judges those results as being in line with policies on decision-making. Regarding Policy and Procedure for Appointing and Removing Executive Management and Nominating Candidates for the Positions

Based on our Company scope and operations, to ensure efficient deliberations, we believe up to 20 directors and up to five auditors is the appropriate member composition for our Board of Directors. When the Board of Directors will appoint director/auditor candidates and nominate executive management, the Company president shall create a proposal that prioritizes balance (knowledge, experience, skills, year, etc.) and diversity with a focus on candidates who share Keisei Group philosophy and values such as safety and security first, legal and regulatory compliance, and who have the advanced experience, competence, and knowledge to contribute towards maximizing our Group value. The same standards are applied when making decisions on the removal of executive management.

The appointment of director candidates, the nomination or removal of the representative director and executive directors, and decisions on the responsibilities of managing directors shall be based on a motion submitted by the Company president. The Nomination/Compensation Committee, which is comprised mainly of independent outside directors to serve as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, evaluates the adequacy of the president's proposal, after which deliberations are held by the Board of Directors and a decision is made.

In a case where the removal of a director is deemed truly necessary, the Nomination/Compensation Committee will evaluate the adequacy of that decision and, after deliberation by the Board of Directors, present a motion for removal at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

For the nomination of Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company president will select candidates with knowledge related to finance and accounting. Nominations shall require approval from the Audit & Supervisory Board, which is comprised of five members, of which four members are independent outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and then voted on by the Board of Directors. Explanations by the Board of Directors for Individual Appointments or Removal and Nominations when Appointing or Removing Executive Management and Nominating Candidates for the Positions of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member based on (4) above

The career histories and reasons for selection for each director and Audit & Supervisory Board candidate, the reasons for removal for any directors to be removed, and a skills matrix related to the 3 -

main area of expertise and background of each director are disclosed in the "Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders". [Supplementary Principle 3.1.3] The Company formulated the E4 Plan, our Medium-Term Management Plan, in April 2019 and implemented it over three years until March 2022. The plan outlined the Company's basic strategies as to engage with local stakeholders to increase our profile, and to manage the group more effectively and strengthen corporate governance. In addition to promoting initiatives related to sustainability, the Company invested in human capital and intellectual property, including investments to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace. The company disclosed the status of progress for such initiatives in its financial results briefing materials. In addition, the Company has declared our support for the TCFD. Together with this, we are disclosing information based on the framework of the TCFD on our website. (The Company's website: https://www.keisei.co.jp/keisei/ir/management/governance.html) [Supplementary Principle 4.1.1] The Company Board of Directors votes on matters that by law require a vote of the Board of Directors and matters defined in the Board of Directors Bylaws. The Board of Directors Bylaws also stipulate that when the Board of Directors only votes on the basic matters or critical matters of a motion, the president may determine detailed matters, or the president may designate an executive director to decide on business operations within the scope delegated in accordance a resolution by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, we separately outline Work Authority Regulations in which we clarify authority and responsibilities in relation to business operations with the aim of ensuring the efficient management of operating activities. [Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors] Referencing the judgment standards outlined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange related to independence of independent directors, the Company outlines the following as standards for judging the independence of outside executives (outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members). (Criteria related to the independence of outside directors) In principle, persons not applicable to any of the following conditions are considered independent outside directors. Persons applicable to any of the following a through f during the past three fiscal years A party that is a major transaction partner (annual transaction amount equivalent to 2% or more of the Company consolidated operating income, or 2% or more of that company's consolidated operating income), or an executive (executive director, executive officer, owner, or employee) of said company. A party that is a major lender (a financial institution or other large-scale bondholder upon which the Company is dependent for capital procurement during that fiscal year to an extent that is irreplaceable) of the Company, or an executive of said company. A party that receives compensation from the Company beyond executive compensation that exceeds the value of 10 million yen per year in cash or other assets as a consultant, accountant or legal professional. 4 -