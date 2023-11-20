Keiyo Co., Ltd.(TSE:8168) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Keiyo Co., Ltd.(TSE:8168) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
November 20, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,298.00 JPY
|+0.08%
|+0.15%
|+44.22%
|Nov. 16
|DCM Successfully Acquires Keiyo, Surpassing Minimum Share Threshold
|MT
|Sep. 29
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter-End for the Fiscal Year Ending February 2024, Payable on November 6, 2023
|CI
|DCM Successfully Acquires Keiyo, Surpassing Minimum Share Threshold
|MT
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter-End for the Fiscal Year Ending February 2024, Payable on November 6, 2023
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Revises Forecast to Not to Pay the Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending February 2024
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
|CI
|Interim dividend
|FA
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending August 31, 2023 and Full Year of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2024
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending August 31, 2023 and Full Year of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2024
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Announces the Voting Results
|CI
|Keiyo Bank's Fiscal Full-Year Profit Falls 7.1%
|MT
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
|CI
|Keiyo Announces Notice Regarding Shareholder Proposal
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending August 31, 2023 and Full Year Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
|CI
|Final dividend
|FA
|Tranche Update on Keiyo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 5, 2023.
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 5, 2023, has closed with 1,362,800 shares, representing 2.09% for ¥1,210.17 million.
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,500,000 shares, representing 2.51% for ¥1,332 million.
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Year Ending February 28, 2023
|CI
|Japan Metropolitan Fund to Obtain $22 Million Loans
|MT
|SOSiLA Logistics to Buy Logistics Property for $7 Million
|MT
|DCM Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired 9.22% stake in Keiyo Co., Ltd..
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Announces Earnings Guidance for Year Ending February 28, 2023
|CI
|Keiyo Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter-End for Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023,Payable on November 7, 2022 and Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+44.22%
|505 M $
|+2.24%
|118 B $
|-1.23%
|5 446 M $
|-21.29%
|4 570 M $
|-20.50%
|3 213 M $
|-20.48%
|2 436 M $
|-3.60%
|2 351 M $
|-12.83%
|1 624 M $
|-32.88%
|1 465 M $
|-0.28%
|1 401 M $