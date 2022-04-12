Keiyo : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
April 12, 2022
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
The Company has decided to adopt Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending February 28,2022. The year-on-year percentage changes comparing in the above-mentioned financial forecasts are based on the previous fiscal year's figures because the impact of the application of these accounting standards is minor.
* Notes
(1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None
(iv) Restatement: None
(2) Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2022
65,140,184 shares
As of February 28, 2021
65,140,184 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of February 28, 2022
5,463,627 shares
As of February 28, 2021
3,986 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
64,402,939 shares
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021
65,136,534 shares
* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
１．Non-consolidated Financial Statements
（1）Balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28,2021
As of February 28,2022
Assets
Current asset
Cash and deposits
6,464
1,757
Accounts receivable - trade
1,028
866
Merchandise
24,376
25,226
Prepaid expenses
1,003
957
Accounts receivable - other
941
855
Other
662
613
Total current assets
34,477
30,276
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
24,607
24,683
Accumulated depreciation
(16,498)
(16,721)
Buildings, net
8,108
7,962
Structures
8,248
8,197
Accumulated depreciation
(7,497)
(7,491)
Structures, net
750
706
Machinery and equipment
588
587
Accumulated depreciation
(444)
(481)
Machinery and equipment, net
143
105
Vehicles
2
2
Accumulated depreciation
(2)
(2)
Vehicles, net
0
0
Tools, furniture and fixtures
2,065
2,025
Accumulated depreciation
(1,921)
(1,879)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
144
146
Land
10,205
13,394
Leased assets
3,468
3,347
Accumulated depreciation
(1,692)
(1,854)
Leased assets, net
1,775
1,492
Construction in progress
6
69
Total property, plant and equipment
21,134
23,877
Intangible assets
Leasehold interests in land
460
460
Trademark right
2
2
Software
677
1,312
Leased assets
40
20
Telephone subscription right
13
13
Total intangible assets
1,195
1,809
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
15,764
12,269
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
98
98
Long-term loans receivable
24
17
Distressed receivables
234
208
Long-term prepaid expenses
100
86
Long-term prepaid rent
196
132
Deferred tax assets
238
1,058
Guarantee deposits
7,857
7,162
Other
104
196
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(252)
(231)
Allowance for investment loss
(86)
(86)
Total investments and other assets
24,281
20,911
Total non-current assets
46,610
46,598
Total assets
81,088
76,875
As of February 28,2021
As of February 28,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
Current portion of long-term borrowings Lease obligations
Accounts payable - other Accrued bonuses Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Advances received Deposits received
Provision for loss on store closings Provision for loss on disaster Asset retirement obligations
Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings Lease obligations
Provision for retirement benefits Asset retirement obligations Other
Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities
Net assets Shareholders' equity
Share capital Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets
Retained earnings brought forward
Total retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Total valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
9,854 9,097
2,545 2,345
789 784
1,485 773
1,638 1,578
948 813
1,677 374
1,304 198
84 91
142 65
371 2
55 93 20,991
- 17 16,142
6,237 10,892
1,466 1,061
4,829 4,998
679 652
437 484
13,651 34,642
18,089 34,231
16,505 16,505
8,073 8,073
5,880 5,880
13,953
13,953
50
38
10,151
13,122
10,201
13,161
(2)
(4,670)
40,658
38,949
5,787 5,787 46,445 81,088
3,693 3,693 42,643 76,875
