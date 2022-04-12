Keiyo : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

April 12, 2022

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Keiyo Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 8168 URL: https://www.keiyo.co.jp Representative: Shigeo Daigo, President Inquiries: Keiichi Kitamura, Director, Supervising General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, and General Manager of Public Relations Department

Telephone: +81-43-255-1111 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: May 24, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: May 25, 2022 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: May 25, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1,2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 102,076 113,411 % (10.0) 5.4 Millions of yen 4,749 4,889 % (2.9) 831.8 Millions of yen 5,493 5,602 % (2.0) 359.3 Millions of yen 3,773 3,043 % 24.0 145.4

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Return on equity Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets Ratio of operating profit to net sales Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Yen 58.60 46.73 Yen ― ― % 8.5 7.0 % 7.0 7.1 % 4.7 4.3 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022:

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021:

¥― million ¥― million

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 76,875 81,088 Millions of yen 42,643 46,445 % 55.5 57.3 Yen 714.57 713.06

Reference: Equity As of February 28, 2022: ¥42,643 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥46,445 million

(3) Non-consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 1,166 9,140 Millions of yen (3,983) (579) Millions of yen (1,889) (6,919) Millions of yen 1,757 6,464

2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash dividends Payout ratio Ratio of dividends to net assets First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Yen ― ― Yen 6.25 6.25 Yen ― ― Yen 6.25 6.25 Yen 12.50 12.50 Millions of yen 814 780 % 26.7 21.3 % 1.9 1.8 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast) ― 7.25 ― 7.25 14.50 22.2

3. Forecasts of non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 (from March

1,2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Net sales

Operating profitOrdinary profit

Profit

Basic earnings per share

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

53,100 (2.6)

3,750 13.3

August 31, 2022

Full year

100,000 (2.0)

6,000 26.3

3,900 6,300

4.5

14.7

2,600 3,900

9.8

3.3

43.57 65.35

The Company has decided to adopt Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending February 28,2022. The year-on-year percentage changes comparing in the above-mentioned financial forecasts are based on the previous fiscal year's figures because the impact of the application of these accounting standards is minor.

* Notes

(1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatement: None

(2) Number of issued shares (common shares) (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)



As of February 28, 2022 65,140,184 shares As of February 28, 2021 65,140,184 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022 5,463,627 shares As of February 28, 2021 3,986 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 64,402,939 shares Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 65,136,534 shares

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

１．Non-consolidated Financial Statements

（1）Balance sheets (Millions of yen) As of February 28,2021 As of February 28,2022 Assets Current asset Cash and deposits 6,464 1,757 Accounts receivable - trade 1,028 866 Merchandise 24,376 25,226 Prepaid expenses 1,003 957 Accounts receivable - other 941 855 Other 662 613 Total current assets 34,477 30,276 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 24,607 24,683 Accumulated depreciation (16,498) (16,721) Buildings, net 8,108 7,962 Structures 8,248 8,197 Accumulated depreciation (7,497) (7,491) Structures, net 750 706 Machinery and equipment 588 587 Accumulated depreciation (444) (481) Machinery and equipment, net 143 105 Vehicles 2 2 Accumulated depreciation (2) (2) Vehicles, net 0 0 Tools, furniture and fixtures 2,065 2,025 Accumulated depreciation (1,921) (1,879) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 144 146 Land 10,205 13,394 Leased assets 3,468 3,347 Accumulated depreciation (1,692) (1,854) Leased assets, net 1,775 1,492 Construction in progress 6 69 Total property, plant and equipment 21,134 23,877 Intangible assets Leasehold interests in land 460 460 Trademark right 2 2 Software 677 1,312 Leased assets 40 20 Telephone subscription right 13 13 Total intangible assets 1,195 1,809 Investments and other assets Investment securities 15,764 12,269 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 98 98 Long-term loans receivable 24 17 Distressed receivables 234 208 Long-term prepaid expenses 100 86 Long-term prepaid rent 196 132 Deferred tax assets 238 1,058 Guarantee deposits 7,857 7,162 Other 104 196 Allowance for doubtful accounts (252) (231) Allowance for investment loss (86) (86) Total investments and other assets 24,281 20,911 Total non-current assets 46,610 46,598 Total assets 81,088 76,875

As of February 28,2021

As of February 28,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

Current portion of long-term borrowings Lease obligations

Accounts payable - other Accrued bonuses Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Advances received Deposits received

Provision for loss on store closings Provision for loss on disaster Asset retirement obligations

Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings Lease obligations

Provision for retirement benefits Asset retirement obligations Other

Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities

Net assets Shareholders' equity

Share capital Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

Retained earnings brought forward

Total retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Total valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

9,854 9,097

2,545 2,345

789 784

1,485 773

1,638 1,578

948 813

1,677 374

1,304 198

84 91

142 65

371 2

55 93 20,991

- 17 16,142

6,237 10,892

1,466 1,061

4,829 4,998

679 652

437 484

13,651 34,642

18,089 34,231

16,505 16,505

8,073 8,073

5,880 5,880

13,953

13,953

50

38

10,151

13,122

10,201

13,161

(2)

(4,670)

40,658

38,949

5,787 5,787 46,445 81,088

3,693 3,693 42,643 76,875