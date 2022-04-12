Log in
    8168   JP3277400002

KEIYO CO., LTD.

(8168)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/12 02:00:00 am EDT
890.00 JPY   -0.78%
02:51aKEIYO : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
02/25KEIYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/06Keiyo Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 5, 2022, has expired with 5,458,700 shares, representing 8.38% for ¥4,667.19 million.
CI
Keiyo : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

April 12, 2022

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Keiyo Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

8168

URL:

https://www.keiyo.co.jp

Representative:

Shigeo Daigo, President

Inquiries:

Keiichi Kitamura, Director, Supervising General Manager of Corporate Planning Department,

and General Manager of Public Relations Department

Telephone: +81-43-255-1111

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

May 24, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

May 25, 2022

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

May 25, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1,2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 102,076 113,411

%

(10.0)

5.4

Millions of yen 4,749 4,889

%

(2.9) 831.8

Millions of yen 5,493 5,602

%

(2.0) 359.3

Millions of yen 3,773 3,043

% 24.0 145.4

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Yen 58.60 46.73

Yen ― ―

% 8.5 7.0

% 7.0 7.1

% 4.7 4.3

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022:

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021:

¥ million ¥ million

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 76,875 81,088

Millions of yen 42,643 46,445

% 55.5 57.3

Yen 714.57 713.06

Reference:

Equity

As of February 28, 2022:

¥42,643 million

As of February 28, 2021:

¥46,445 million

(3) Non-consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 1,166 9,140

Millions of yen

(3,983)

(579)

Millions of yen

(1,889) (6,919)

Millions of yen 1,757 6,464

  • 2. Cash dividends

    Annual dividends per share

    Total cash dividends

    Payout ratio

    Ratio of dividends to net assets

    First quarter-end

    Second quarter-end

    Third quarter-end

    Fiscal year-end

    Total

    Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

    Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

    Yen

    ― ―

    Yen

    6.25 6.25

    Yen

    ― ―

    Yen

    6.25 6.25

    Yen

    12.50 12.50

    Millions of yen

    814 780

    %

    26.7

    21.3

    %

    1.9

    1.8

    Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

    7.25

    7.25

    14.50

    22.2

  • 3. Forecasts of non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 (from March

1,2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Net sales

Operating profitOrdinary profit

Profit

Basic earnings per share

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

53,100 (2.6)

3,750 13.3

August 31, 2022

Full year

100,000 (2.0)

6,000 26.3

3,900 6,300

4.5

14.7

2,600 3,900

9.8

3.3

43.57 65.35

The Company has decided to adopt Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending February 28,2022. The year-on-year percentage changes comparing in the above-mentioned financial forecasts are based on the previous fiscal year's figures because the impact of the application of these accounting standards is minor.

* Notes

  • (1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

    • (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None

    • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None

    • (iv) Restatement: None

  • (2) Number of issued shares (common shares)

    • (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022

65,140,184 shares

As of February 28, 2021

65,140,184 shares

  • (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022

5,463,627 shares

As of February 28, 2021

3,986 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

64,402,939 shares

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

65,136,534 shares

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

１．Non-consolidated Financial Statements

1Balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28,2021

As of February 28,2022

Assets

Current asset

Cash and deposits

6,464

1,757

Accounts receivable - trade

1,028

866

Merchandise

24,376

25,226

Prepaid expenses

1,003

957

Accounts receivable - other

941

855

Other

662

613

Total current assets

34,477

30,276

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

24,607

24,683

Accumulated depreciation

(16,498)

(16,721)

Buildings, net

8,108

7,962

Structures

8,248

8,197

Accumulated depreciation

(7,497)

(7,491)

Structures, net

750

706

Machinery and equipment

588

587

Accumulated depreciation

(444)

(481)

Machinery and equipment, net

143

105

Vehicles

2

2

Accumulated depreciation

(2)

(2)

Vehicles, net

0

0

Tools, furniture and fixtures

2,065

2,025

Accumulated depreciation

(1,921)

(1,879)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

144

146

Land

10,205

13,394

Leased assets

3,468

3,347

Accumulated depreciation

(1,692)

(1,854)

Leased assets, net

1,775

1,492

Construction in progress

6

69

Total property, plant and equipment

21,134

23,877

Intangible assets

Leasehold interests in land

460

460

Trademark right

2

2

Software

677

1,312

Leased assets

40

20

Telephone subscription right

13

13

Total intangible assets

1,195

1,809

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,764

12,269

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

98

98

Long-term loans receivable

24

17

Distressed receivables

234

208

Long-term prepaid expenses

100

86

Long-term prepaid rent

196

132

Deferred tax assets

238

1,058

Guarantee deposits

7,857

7,162

Other

104

196

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(252)

(231)

Allowance for investment loss

(86)

(86)

Total investments and other assets

24,281

20,911

Total non-current assets

46,610

46,598

Total assets

81,088

76,875

As of February 28,2021

As of February 28,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

Current portion of long-term borrowings Lease obligations

Accounts payable - other Accrued bonuses Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Advances received Deposits received

Provision for loss on store closings Provision for loss on disaster Asset retirement obligations

Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings Lease obligations

Provision for retirement benefits Asset retirement obligations Other

Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities

Net assets Shareholders' equity

Share capital Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

Retained earnings brought forward

Total retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Total valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

9,854 9,097

2,545 2,345

789 784

1,485 773

1,638 1,578

948 813

1,677 374

1,304 198

84 91

142 65

371 2

55 93 20,991

- 17 16,142

6,237 10,892

1,466 1,061

4,829 4,998

679 652

437 484

13,651 34,642

18,089 34,231

16,505 16,505

8,073 8,073

5,880 5,880

13,953

13,953

50

38

10,151

13,122

10,201

13,161

(2)

(4,670)

40,658

38,949

5,787 5,787 46,445 81,088

3,693 3,693 42,643 76,875

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Keiyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart KEIYO CO., LTD.
Keiyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KEIYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Shigeo Daigo Managing Executive Officer
Norio Yoshibashi Manager-Finance
Mitsuaki Kageyama Director, Head-Compliance & Affiliated Companies
Kenjiro Terada Managing Director & GM-Administration
Maki Makimasa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEIYO CO., LTD.5.90%427
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-26.09%316 954
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-20.05%135 349
KINGFISHER PLC-23.59%6 815
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.41%6 376
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-8.86%4 885