    KCAB.N0000   LK0102N00000

KELANI CABLES PLC

(KCAB.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  06-05
193.50 LKR   -7.31%
KELANI CABLES : Errata to the Interim Financials Statements 31st Mar 2022
PU
Kelani Cables PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Kelani Cables PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Kelani Cables : Errata to the Interim Financials Statements 31st Mar 2022

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
KELANI CABLES PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31ST MARCH 2022

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Figures in the Interim Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.
  2. The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 -Interim Financial Reporting.
  3. The previous period figures have been re-classified to confirm with the current year's presentation.
  4. Finance income for the year ended 31 March 2022 include exchange gain on foreign currency translation of the period amounting to Rs.207,499,350/-.
  5. The contingent liability as at March 31, 2022 on guarantees given to third parties amounted to Rs.183,384,363/-.
    The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.4/50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 26 July 2021, amounting to Rs.98.1 Mn which was paid on 24 August 2021.
  6. There have been no other material events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the Financial Statements.
  7. The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows :

As at 31 March 2022

As at 31 March 2021

No. of Shares

% Holding

No. of Shares

% Holding

Mr. U. G. Madanayake

- Chairman

56,200

56,200

0.26%

Mr. Suren Madanayake

- Deputy Chairman

61,000

61,000

0.28%

Mrs. N. C. Madanayake

- Director

-

-

Dr. Bandula Perera

- Director

-

-

Mr. Mahinda Saranapala

- Director/CEO

-

-

Mr. Deepal Sooriyaarachchi

- Director

-

-

8. Shares held by public

No. of Shares

% Holding

No. of

Shareholders

Shares held by public as at 31 March 2022

4,399,696

20.2%

1964

Float adjusted market capitalization

(Rs.)

1,279,211,612

Company complies the requirement of Listing Rules of 7.13.1 -Minimum Public Holding as a Continuous Listing

Requirement under the option No. 05 of 7.13.1 (a) as follows.

OPTION

MINIMUM PUBLIC HOLDING REQUIREMENT

Float adjusted Market

Public Holding

Number of Public

Capitalization

Percentage

Shareholders

Option -5

Less than Rs.2.5Bn

20%

500

9. 20 Largest Shareholders of the Company as at 31 March 2022 were as follows:

No. of Shares

% Holding

1

Lanka Olex Cables (Private) Ltd

16,349,348

75.00%

2

ACL Cables PLC

933,756

4.28%

3

National Savings Bank

170,000

0.78%

4

Bank of Ceylon-No 2 A/C (BOC PTF)

117,918

0.54%

5

Employees Trust Fund Board

116,285

0.53%

6

Frontier Wealth (Pvt) Ltd

112,905

0.52%

7

Hatton National Bank PLC/Hennasy Geeth B.

110,000

0.50%

8

Thaha I. M.

103,500

0.47%

9

Hatton National Bank PLC-Astrue Alpha Fund

100,000

0.46%

10

DFCC Bank PLC A/C No. 02

87,450

0.40%

11

Ceylinco Shiram Capital Management Services

76,600

0.35%

12

Seylan Bank PLC/Gladstone Capital (Pvt) Ltd.

72,500

0.33%

13

Saraswathi V. and Vasudevan S.

63,944

0.29%

14

Seylan Bank PLC/Neyil Susnth Sugathadasa

63,278

0.29%

15

Goonesekera C. D. M. (Mrs.)

62,500

0.29%

16

Madanayake H. A. S.

61,000

0.28%

17

Ratnasabapathy M. R.

60,369

0.28%

18

Asantha D. N.

59,275

0.27%

19

Madanayake U. G.

56,200

0.26%

20

Mayakaduwage J. K.

54,000

0.25%

Disclaimer

Kelani Cables plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 305 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net income 2022 2 167 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
Net cash 2022 3 495 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 218 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Mahinda Saranapala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hemamala Karunasekara Chief Financial Officer
Upali Gotabhaya Madanayake Chairman
Kumara Withanarachchi Manager-Information Technology
Upul P. Mahanama General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KELANI CABLES PLC-60.49%12
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.47%187 710
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.57%37 014
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-27.99%31 908
NOKIA OYJ-15.07%28 514
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.89%28 154