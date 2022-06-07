Kelani Cables : Errata to the Interim Financials Statements 31st Mar 2022

KELANI CABLES PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31ST MARCH 2022

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Figures in the Interim Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.

The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 -Interim Financial Reporting.

The previous period figures have been re-classified to confirm with the current year's presentation.

Finance income for the year ended 31 March 2022 include exchange gain on foreign currency translation of the period amounting to Rs.207,499,350/-.

The contingent liability as at March 31, 2022 on guarantees given to third parties amounted to Rs.183,384,363/-.

The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.4/50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 26 July 2021, amounting to Rs.98.1 Mn which was paid on 24 August 2021.

There have been no other material events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the Financial Statements.