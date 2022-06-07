Kelani Cables : Errata to the Interim Financials Statements 31st Mar 2022
06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
KELANI CABLES PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31ST MARCH 2022
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Figures in the Interim Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.
The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 -Interim Financial Reporting.
The previous period figures have been re-classified to confirm with the current year's presentation.
Finance income for the year ended 31 March 2022 include exchange gain on foreign currency translation of the period amounting to Rs.207,499,350/-.
The contingent liability as at March 31, 2022 on guarantees given to third parties amounted to Rs.183,384,363/-.
The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.4/50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 26 July 2021, amounting to Rs.98.1 Mn which was paid on 24 August 2021.
There have been no other material events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the Financial Statements.
The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows :
As at 31 March 2022
As at 31 March 2021
No. of Shares
% Holding
No. of Shares
% Holding
Mr. U. G. Madanayake
- Chairman
56,200
56,200
0.26%
Mr. Suren Madanayake
- Deputy Chairman
61,000
61,000
0.28%
Mrs. N. C. Madanayake
- Director
-
-
Dr. Bandula Perera
- Director
-
-
Mr. Mahinda Saranapala
- Director/CEO
-
-
Mr. Deepal Sooriyaarachchi
- Director
-
-
8. Shares held by public
No. of Shares
% Holding
No. of
Shareholders
Shares held by public as at 31 March 2022
4,399,696
20.2%
1964
Float adjusted market capitalization
(Rs.)
1,279,211,612
Company complies the requirement of Listing Rules of 7.13.1 -Minimum Public Holding as a Continuous Listing
Requirement under the option No. 05 of 7.13.1 (a) as follows.
OPTION
MINIMUM PUBLIC HOLDING REQUIREMENT
Float adjusted Market
Public Holding
Number of Public
Capitalization
Percentage
Shareholders
Option -5
Less than Rs.2.5Bn
20%
500
9. 20 Largest Shareholders of the Company as at 31 March 2022 were as follows: