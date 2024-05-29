In our pursuit of excellence, there are moments that define our journey. As we come to the end of yet another successful financial year, we embraced these moments with unwavering resolve, united in our commitment to drive positive change and impact the lives of many in the varied spheres of our industry. Guided by our strong sustainability framework, we therefore adopted 3 imperatives that would guide our strategy of fostering a delicate balance between ourselves and the world around us.

We Can: Together, we possessed the collective strength, expertise, and ingenuity to overcome challenges and

seize opportunities, which was empowered by our shared vision and values.

We Should: We remained focused on our commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate

governance, and to prioritize the well-being of our stakeholders. We seized this opportunity to lead by example,

demonstrating our unwavering commitment to ESG principles and ethical business practices.

We Will: Driven by purpose and guided by our promise to shareholders, employees, and communities, we forged ahead with determination and resilience with a steadfast focus on long-term value creation.

By tapping into the power of "we can, we should, we will"

a mantra that inspires action, fosters collaboration, and empowers the lives and surroundings of many within

our locus of attention, we are confident of fostering a harmonious co-existence that extends into the future.