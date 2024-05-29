Can
Should
Will
Foster a harmonious coexistence
KELANI VALLEY PLANTATIONS PLC
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023/24
In our pursuit of excellence, there are moments that define our journey. As we come to the end of yet another successful financial year, we embraced these moments with unwavering resolve, united in our commitment to drive positive change and impact the lives of many in the varied spheres of our industry. Guided by our strong sustainability framework, we therefore adopted 3 imperatives that would guide our strategy of fostering a delicate balance between ourselves and the world around us.
We Can: Together, we possessed the collective strength, expertise, and ingenuity to overcome challenges and
seize opportunities, which was empowered by our shared vision and values.
We Should: We remained focused on our commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate
governance, and to prioritize the well-being of our stakeholders. We seized this opportunity to lead by example,
demonstrating our unwavering commitment to ESG principles and ethical business practices.
We Will: Driven by purpose and guided by our promise to shareholders, employees, and communities, we forged ahead with determination and resilience with a steadfast focus on long-term value creation.
By tapping into the power of "we can, we should, we will"
a mantra that inspires action, fosters collaboration, and empowers the lives and surroundings of many within
our locus of attention, we are confident of fostering a harmonious co-existence that extends into the future.
Contents
Corporate Overview
•
About the Report
4
•
Our Spread
6
•
Corporate Profile
8
•
Milestones
10
•
Awards & Accolades
12
•
Board of Directors
14
•
Corporate Management
18
•
Corporate Management Profile
20
Highlights
•
Financial Highlights
24
•
Horizontal Analysis
26
•
Vertical Analysis
28
• Horizontal and Vertical Analysis
29
•
Non-Financial Highlights
30
•
Chairman's Message
32
•
Managing Director's Review
35
Key Pages
Chairman's
Managing
Message
Director's Review
Can
Should
Will
Foster a harmonious coexistence
Strategy and Focus
•
Strategy and Focus
40
•
Materiality Assessment
45
•
Value Creation
48
• Compliance with Product and
Service Labelling
50
• Environment, Social & Governance
ESG Framework
52
• SDG Summary
58
Value
Six Capitals
Creation
Value Creation
32
35
48
70
E S G
Environment, Social
- Governance ESG Framework
52
Business Reviews
•
Sector Review
60
•
Tea
64
•
Rubber
67
Capital Management Reports
• Six Capitals Value Creation
70
•
Financial Capital
72
• Statement of Value Addition and
distribution - 2023/24
82
•
Manufactured Capital
83
•
Intellectual Capital
88
•
Human Capital
94
•
Social & Relationship Capital
118
•
Natural Capital
128
• Bolstering our Climate Resilience
146
Governance and Risk
- Corporate Governance
- Risk Management
- Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company
- Directors' Statement on Internal Controls
- Statement of Directors' Responsibility
- Audit Committee Report
- Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report
- Remuneration Committee Report
- Nominations and Governance Committee Report
- Statement by the Senior Independent Director
- Managing Directors', Chief Executive Officers', and Director Finance's Responsibility Statement
150
Sri Lankan Leopard
177
The identification name of the male
leopard in the image recorded on
187
January 2022: "QT"
140
191
SCAN ME!
192
Annexures
•
Ten Year Summary
271
193
•
Investor Information
272
Financial Reports
•
Independent Assurance Report
274
195
•
GRI Index Table
276
196
•
Financial Calendar
202
•
Consolidated Statement of ESG
•
Independent Auditors' Report
203
Performances
282
• Notes to the Consolidated
197
• Statement of Profit or Loss
206
ESG Statement
283
• Statement of Comprehensive Income
207
•
Glossary
288
199
• Statement of Financial Position
208
•
Notes
291
• Statement of Changes in Equity
210
•
Corporate Information
293
• Statement of Cash Flows
211
•
Notice of the Meeting
294
200
• Note to the Financial Statements
213
•
Form of Proxy
295
SDG Full Report
Corporate
Independent
Independent
Governance
Auditors' Report
Assurance Report
150
203
274
SCAN ME!
4
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC
Integrated Annual Report 2023/24
Corporate Overview
About the Report
Welcome to Our
10th
Integrated
Annual
Report
Regulations, Standards and Principles
Narrative Reporting
€ International Framework of the IIRC.
Governance, Risk Management
and Operations
www.kvpl.com
€ Laws and regulations of the Companies Act No. 7 of
2007.
- Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and subsequent revisions to date.
- Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) Act No. 19 of 2021, including directives and circulars.
- Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance (2013) jointly advocated by SEC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka).
- Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance (2023) issued by CA Sri Lanka.
- Code of Best Practices on Related Party Transactions (2013) advocated by SEC.
Financial Reporting
- Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS/LKAS) issued by CA Sri Lanka.
Sustainability Reporting
- This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
- Aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
- Operations in conformity with the Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.
- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures through the framework and operations in conformity with the Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.
- Climate first reporting aligning with IFRS S2 standard.
Over View to this report
GRI 2-3
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC presents its 10th Integrated Annual Report in accordance with the International Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It presents the economic, social and environmental performance of the entire Group including its subsidiaries for the financial year beginning 1 April 2023 and ending 31 March 2024.
It is also the 10th year of reporting in accordance with Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards which reflects our commitment to sustainability Reporting guidelines.
Reporting Principles
The Contents included in this Report are deemed useful and relevant to our stakeholders with due regard to their expectations which have been identified through continuous engagement. The information presented aims to provide the Group's stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the financial, social and environmental impacts of the Group's operations and business activities in order to facilitate their evaluation of the Group's ability to create sustained value.
Corporate Overview
Integrated Annual Report 2023/24
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC
5
All information, which have been obtained from a range of source within the Group, have been verified for their completeness, balance, comparability, accuracy, reliability timeliness and clarity in accordance with Group's disclosure policies.
GRI 2-4
GHG Emission Data has been re-stated as the scope is expanded and the calculation method is changed and we have identified new material topics and reported accordingly.
Forward Looking Statements
This Annual Report contains certain forward-looking statements which relate to the future performance and results of the operations of the Group. These statements by their nature involve risk and uncertainty as they relate to the future and depend on circumstances which may occur in the future and which may be beyond the control of the Group. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and national socio- economic conditions, changes in industry environment, natural environmental conditions, interest rates, credit and the associated risk of lending, merchandise clearance rates, inventory levels, and competitive and regulatory factors. As such, the Company does not undertake to review or revise such forward looking statements.
Assurance
GRI 2-5
The Group uses a combination of internal controls, management assurance, compliance and internal audit reviews to ensure the accuracy of reporting.
In addition to the above, Independent assurance report on EESG performance and GRI Standard, and opinion on the financial statements are provided by external Auditors, Messrs. Ernest & Young, Chartered Accountants, Colombo as set out on pages 274 to 275 and 203 to 205 respectively.
Contact Point
GRI 2-3
Navigation Icons
Capital Icons
Financial
Manufactured
Human
Capital
Capital
Capital
Social &
Intellectual
Natural
Relationship
Capital
Capital
Capital
Stakeholders
Employees Regulators Suppliers
Community
Government
Strategic
Partners
Shareholders
Customers
EESG
E
E
S
G
Economics
Environment
Social
Governance
KVPL welcomes any questions, clarifications and feedback on this report. Please contact postmaster@kvpl.com
Directors' Statement of Responsibility for this report
The Board believes that this Integrated Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with best practices and appropriately addresses material aspects of KVPL's business and is a fair representation of the integrated performance of the Company.
The Board unanimously approved the 2023/24 Integrated Annual Report 10 May 2024, for release to the shareholders.
A. M. Pandithage
Roshan Rajadurai PhD, D.Sc.
Chairman
Managing Director
Date: 10 May 2024
IUCN Red List Threat Category Colour Code
Global Conservation Status
Least Concern (LC)
Near threatened (NT)
Vulnerable (VU)
Endangered (EN)
Critically Endangered (CR)
National Conservation Status
Least Concern (LC)
Near threatened (NT)
Vulnerable (VU)
Endangered (EN)
Critically Endangered (CR)
Species Status and Distribution
Endemic
Native
Migrant
Photo Credit :Sampath de A Goonatilake@IUCN in Sri Lanka, The Wilderness & Wildlife Conservation Trust
6
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC
Integrated Annual Report 2023/24
Corporate Overview
Our Spread
Estate
Planting
Extent (Ha)
No. of
Elevation
Crop
District
Factories
(ft)
Kgs'000
Kgs'000
Tea
Rubber
Other
Total
Tea
Rubber
Pedro
N'Eliya
515
-
153
668
1
6,237
555
-
Nuwaraeliya
N'Eliya
178
-
114
292
1
5,999
249
-
Glassaugh
N'Eliya
160
-
68
228
1
5,074
280
-
Uda Radella
N'Eliya
157
-
71
228
1
5,328
200
-
Edinburgh
N'Eliya
132
-
47
179
1
5,075
157
-
Oliphant
N'Eliya
193
-
171
364
1
6,440
173
-
Ingestre
N'Eliya
506
-
324
830
1
4,723
591
-
Fordyce
N'Eliya
226
-
177
403
1
4,599
250
-
Annfield
N'Eliya
213
-
161
375
1
4,297
322
-
Tillyrie
N'Eliya
162
-
172
334
1
4,264
233
-
Invery
N'Eliya
124
-
182
306
1
4,310
190
-
Robgill
N'Eliya
172
-
128
300
1
4,500
253
-
Battalgalla
N'Eliya
141
-
120
261
1
4,300
167
-
Halgolla
Kegalle
222
-
975
1,196
1
3,478
110
-
Ederapolla
Kegalle
10
391
266
667
1
338
7
289
Kitulgala
Kegalle
37
-
545
582
-
1,003
29
-
Kalupahana
Kegalle
54
158
301
512
-
1,500
30
135
Kelani
Kegalle
27
174
148
349
1
300
31
121
Dewalakanda
Kegalle
-
416
301
717
2
502
-
244
Panawatte
Kegalle
6
638
370
1,014
1
1,000
3
384
Urumiwella
Kegalle
3
330
377
710
1
800
5
170
Kiriporuwa
Kegalle
23
342
221
587
2
805
15
164
Lavant
Kegalle
-
283
286
569
1
800
-
180
Ganapalla
Kegalle
-
252
238
490
-
1,000
-
115
We Oya /
Kegalle
22
526
418
967
-
1,000
8
266
Polatagama
Total
3,283
3,510
6,335
13,128
23
3,859
2,070
Distribution of Land 2023/24
Distribution of Land 2022/23
Crop Kg'000
25%
25%
35%
48%
47%
65%
27%
28%
Tea
Rubber
Other
Tea
Rubber
Other
Tea
Rubber
Corporate Overview
Integrated Annual Report 2023/24
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC
7
Total Hectares Managed
Crop Kg'000
13,128 Ha
Tea
- 3,859
Tea
3,283 Ha - 25%
Rubber - 2,070
Rubber
3,510 Ha - 27%
Other
6,335 Ha - 48%
Sabaragamuwa
Province
Kegalle District
Lavant
Ganapalla
Ederapolla
Kitulgala
Kalupahana
We Oya /
Halgolle
Polatagama
Central
Province
Nuwara Eliya District
Dewalakanda
Kiriporuwa
Urumiwella
Battalgalla
Kelani
Panawatte
Nuwaraeliya
Pedro
Uda Radella
Oliphant
Fordyce
Edinburgh
Glassaugh
Crop - Extent
Annfield
Ha
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Tea
Rubber
Other
Mature
Immature
Ingestre
Robgill
Invery
Mature
Immature
7,174 Ha
1,218 Ha
Tea
3,263 Ha
Tea
20 Ha
Rubber
3,030 Ha
Rubber
480 Ha
Other
882 Ha
Other
718 Ha
8
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC
Integrated Annual Report 2023/24
Corporate Overview
Corporate Profile
GRI 2-1
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) was incorporated as a Regional Plantation Company in June 1992 and was listed on the main board of the Colombo Stock Exchange in 1996.
KVPL is a subsidiary of Dipped Products PLC, a leading global manufacturer of hand protection wear. The company oversees
KVPL Corporate Profile
Watch our corporate video here.
25 estates spread across three distinct agro-climatic regions, covering a total of 13,128 hectares. These estates are engaged in the cultivation of various crops including Tea, Rubber, Coconut, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Agroforestry.
Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) has achieved significant certifications for its tea production, underscoring its commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. All KVPL's black tea factories are ISO 22000:2018 certified, ensuring adherence to rigorous food safety management standards. Tea plantations and smallholders associated with the Kelani Tea factory are certified with Rainforest Alliance certification, reflecting their dedication to sustainable agricultural practices and environmental stewardship.
Furthermore, KVPL is certified under Eco Label Sri Lanka and its membership in the Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP) confirm the company's commitment to good agricultural and manufacturing practices with stringent adherence to environmental best practices. These certifications signify a responsible approach to enhancing ethical business practices, ensuring worker safety, health, and preserving biodiversity within the plantations.
In the year under review, KVPL also obtained ISO 45001:2018 standard certification for Management Systems of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for its Ingestre Black Tea processing center.
In addition to the manufacture of Black Tea, Kelani Valley Plantations PLC also produces Green Tea at its Glassaugh factory. KVPL enhances its brand value through its three Tea Centres: the Pedro Estate Ethical Tea Boutique in Nuwara Eliya, the 'Tea Train' at Edinburgh Estate in Nanu Oya, and the 'Planters Grove' at Dewalakanda Estate in Dehiowita. These Tea Centres contribute significantly to KVPL's brand value as a leading Tea manufacturer in the country.
The rubber plantations are also endorsed by Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certification and Organic Rubber certifications (USDA/NOP & EU) while products of Sole Crepe, Centrifuge Latex and Crepe Rubber are certified with FSC chain of custody certification whilst the Centrifuged factory is Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified. Furthermore, the Company has Fair Rubber Certification for two of our rubber plantations which have processing centers, which allows to improve the working and living conditions of estate workers through Fair Rubber Premium. All ten of our rubber estates certified with Sustainability Framework certification a multipurpose framework which is used for verification of forest and farm management.
Mabroc Teas (Pvt) Ltd., our tea marketing company, has a reach of over 50 countries. Together with KVPL, it became a signatory to the UN Global Compact, a member of the UNGC Charter and launched the unique Single Origin Tea from select garden marks. It was recognised as 'The First Ethical Tea Brand of the World' for honouring the four main principles of UNGC; Human Rights, Labour Standards, Environment and Anti- Corruption.
KVPL's a unique multi-dimensional initiative branded as "A Home for Every Plantation Worker" was launched in 2006 with the aim of uplifting the quality of life of our people in all aspects. The initiative was also featured at the UNGC Network Conference in Mexico in 2017 for its design and approach to social uplifting of estate communities.
Pursuing a strategy of diversification into other complementary business models, Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) ventured into renewable power generation with the launch of Kalupahana Power Company (Pvt) Ltd. in 2003, which generates 1 MW of Hydro Power. Additionally, the company operates a solar power plant with a capacity of 165 kWP at Dewalakanda Estate since September 2018. Solar system implementations
are also in progress at Panawatta and Ingestre Estates, further expanding KVPL's commitment to renewable energy.
It has also ventured into the leisure sector with the incorporation of Kelani Valley Resorts (Pvt) Ltd. in 2017; to harness the lush landscape of the Tea plantations. The Oliphant Bungalow Luxury boutique resort in Nuwara Eliya KVPL's maiden venture is surrounded by lush Tea plantations and has expanded KVPL's portfolio into the leisure sector.
"Kelani Valley Plantations PLC's relentless pursuit of excellence and internationally recognized accreditations are evident in its operational practices and numerous commitments to ethical business management." The company's current position in the industry is a testament to its spirit of innovation and the commitment demonstrated by its 7,783 strong team, led by a cohesive management team.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kelani Valley Plantations plc published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 10:03:02 UTC.