KELANI VALLEY PLANTATIONS PLC

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023/24

In our pursuit of excellence, there are moments that define our journey. As we come to the end of yet another successful financial year, we embraced these moments with unwavering resolve, united in our commitment to drive positive change and impact the lives of many in the varied spheres of our industry. Guided by our strong sustainability framework, we therefore adopted 3 imperatives that would guide our strategy of fostering a delicate balance between ourselves and the world around us.

We Can: Together, we possessed the collective strength, expertise, and ingenuity to overcome challenges and

seize opportunities, which was empowered by our shared vision and values.

We Should: We remained focused on our commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate

governance, and to prioritize the well-being of our stakeholders. We seized this opportunity to lead by example,

demonstrating our unwavering commitment to ESG principles and ethical business practices.

We Will: Driven by purpose and guided by our promise to shareholders, employees, and communities, we forged ahead with determination and resilience with a steadfast focus on long-term value creation.

By tapping into the power of "we can, we should, we will"

a mantra that inspires action, fosters collaboration, and empowers the lives and surroundings of many within

our locus of attention, we are confident of fostering a harmonious co-existence that extends into the future.

Contents

Corporate Overview

About the Report

4

Our Spread

6

Corporate Profile

8

Milestones

10

Awards & Accolades

12

Board of Directors

14

Corporate Management

18

Corporate Management Profile

20

Highlights

Financial Highlights

24

Horizontal Analysis

26

Vertical Analysis

28

• Horizontal and Vertical Analysis

29

Non-Financial Highlights

30

Chairman's Message

32

Managing Director's Review

35

Key Pages

Chairman's

Managing

Message

Director's Review

Strategy and Focus

Strategy and Focus

40

Materiality Assessment

45

Value Creation

48

• Compliance with Product and

Service Labelling

50

• Environment, Social & Governance

ESG Framework

52

• SDG Summary

58

Value

Six Capitals

Creation

Value Creation

32

35

48

70

E S G

Environment, Social

  • Governance ESG Framework

52

Business Reviews

Sector Review

60

Tea

64

Rubber

67

Capital Management Reports

• Six Capitals Value Creation

70

Financial Capital

72

• Statement of Value Addition and

distribution - 2023/24

82

Manufactured Capital

83

Intellectual Capital

88

Human Capital

94

Social & Relationship Capital

118

Natural Capital

128

• Bolstering our Climate Resilience

146

Governance and Risk

  • Corporate Governance
  • Risk Management
  • Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company
  • Directors' Statement on Internal Controls
  • Statement of Directors' Responsibility
  • Audit Committee Report
  • Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report
  • Remuneration Committee Report
  • Nominations and Governance Committee Report
  • Statement by the Senior Independent Director
  • Managing Directors', Chief Executive Officers', and Director Finance's Responsibility Statement

150

Sri Lankan Leopard

177

The identification name of the male

leopard in the image recorded on

187

January 2022: "QT"

140

191

192

Annexures

Ten Year Summary

271

193

Investor Information

272

Financial Reports

Independent Assurance Report

274

195

GRI Index Table

276

196

Financial Calendar

202

Consolidated Statement of ESG

Independent Auditors' Report

203

Performances

282

• Notes to the Consolidated

197

• Statement of Profit or Loss

206

ESG Statement

283

• Statement of Comprehensive Income

207

Glossary

288

199

• Statement of Financial Position

208

Notes

291

• Statement of Changes in Equity

210

Corporate Information

293

• Statement of Cash Flows

211

Notice of the Meeting

294

200

• Note to the Financial Statements

213

Form of Proxy

295

SDG Full Report

Corporate

Independent

Independent

Governance

Auditors' Report

Assurance Report

150

203

274

4

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC

Integrated Annual Report 2023/24

Corporate Overview

About the Report

Welcome to Our

10th

Integrated

Annual

Report

Regulations, Standards and Principles

Narrative Reporting

International Framework of the IIRC.

Governance, Risk Management

and Operations

Laws and regulations of the Companies Act No. 7 of

2007.

  • Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and subsequent revisions to date.
  • Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) Act No. 19 of 2021, including directives and circulars.
  • Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance (2013) jointly advocated by SEC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka).
  • Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance (2023) issued by CA Sri Lanka.
  • Code of Best Practices on Related Party Transactions (2013) advocated by SEC.

Financial Reporting

  • Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS/LKAS) issued by CA Sri Lanka.

Sustainability Reporting

  • This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
  • Aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
  • Operations in conformity with the Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.
  • Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures through the framework and operations in conformity with the Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.
  • Climate first reporting aligning with IFRS S2 standard.

Over View to this report

GRI 2-3

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC presents its 10th Integrated Annual Report in accordance with the International Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It presents the economic, social and environmental performance of the entire Group including its subsidiaries for the financial year beginning 1 April 2023 and ending 31 March 2024.

It is also the 10th year of reporting in accordance with Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards which reflects our commitment to sustainability Reporting guidelines.

Reporting Principles

The Contents included in this Report are deemed useful and relevant to our stakeholders with due regard to their expectations which have been identified through continuous engagement. The information presented aims to provide the Group's stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the financial, social and environmental impacts of the Group's operations and business activities in order to facilitate their evaluation of the Group's ability to create sustained value.

Corporate Overview

Integrated Annual Report 2023/24

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC

5

All information, which have been obtained from a range of source within the Group, have been verified for their completeness, balance, comparability, accuracy, reliability timeliness and clarity in accordance with Group's disclosure policies.

GRI 2-4

GHG Emission Data has been re-stated as the scope is expanded and the calculation method is changed and we have identified new material topics and reported accordingly.

Forward Looking Statements

This Annual Report contains certain forward-looking statements which relate to the future performance and results of the operations of the Group. These statements by their nature involve risk and uncertainty as they relate to the future and depend on circumstances which may occur in the future and which may be beyond the control of the Group. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and national socio- economic conditions, changes in industry environment, natural environmental conditions, interest rates, credit and the associated risk of lending, merchandise clearance rates, inventory levels, and competitive and regulatory factors. As such, the Company does not undertake to review or revise such forward looking statements.

Assurance

GRI 2-5

The Group uses a combination of internal controls, management assurance, compliance and internal audit reviews to ensure the accuracy of reporting.

In addition to the above, Independent assurance report on EESG performance and GRI Standard, and opinion on the financial statements are provided by external Auditors, Messrs. Ernest & Young, Chartered Accountants, Colombo as set out on pages 274 to 275 and 203 to 205 respectively.

Contact Point

GRI 2-3

Navigation Icons

Capital Icons

Financial

Manufactured

Human

Capital

Capital

Capital

Social &

Intellectual

Natural

Relationship

Capital

Capital

Capital

Stakeholders

Employees Regulators Suppliers

Community

Government

Strategic

Partners

Shareholders

Customers

EESG

E

E

S

G

Economics

Environment

Social

Governance

KVPL welcomes any questions, clarifications and feedback on this report. Please contact postmaster@kvpl.com

Directors' Statement of Responsibility for this report

The Board believes that this Integrated Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with best practices and appropriately addresses material aspects of KVPL's business and is a fair representation of the integrated performance of the Company.

The Board unanimously approved the 2023/24 Integrated Annual Report 10 May 2024, for release to the shareholders.

A. M. Pandithage

Roshan Rajadurai PhD, D.Sc.

Chairman

Managing Director

Date: 10 May 2024

IUCN Red List Threat Category Colour Code

Global Conservation Status

Least Concern (LC)

Near threatened (NT)

Vulnerable (VU)

Endangered (EN)

Critically Endangered (CR)

National Conservation Status

Least Concern (LC)

Near threatened (NT)

Vulnerable (VU)

Endangered (EN)

Critically Endangered (CR)

Species Status and Distribution

Endemic

Native

Migrant

6

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC

Integrated Annual Report 2023/24

Corporate Overview

Our Spread

Estate

Planting

Extent (Ha)

No. of

Elevation

Crop

District

Factories

(ft)

Kgs'000

Kgs'000

Tea

Rubber

Other

Total

Tea

Rubber

Pedro

N'Eliya

515

-

153

668

1

6,237

555

-

Nuwaraeliya

N'Eliya

178

-

114

292

1

5,999

249

-

Glassaugh

N'Eliya

160

-

68

228

1

5,074

280

-

Uda Radella

N'Eliya

157

-

71

228

1

5,328

200

-

Edinburgh

N'Eliya

132

-

47

179

1

5,075

157

-

Oliphant

N'Eliya

193

-

171

364

1

6,440

173

-

Ingestre

N'Eliya

506

-

324

830

1

4,723

591

-

Fordyce

N'Eliya

226

-

177

403

1

4,599

250

-

Annfield

N'Eliya

213

-

161

375

1

4,297

322

-

Tillyrie

N'Eliya

162

-

172

334

1

4,264

233

-

Invery

N'Eliya

124

-

182

306

1

4,310

190

-

Robgill

N'Eliya

172

-

128

300

1

4,500

253

-

Battalgalla

N'Eliya

141

-

120

261

1

4,300

167

-

Halgolla

Kegalle

222

-

975

1,196

1

3,478

110

-

Ederapolla

Kegalle

10

391

266

667

1

338

7

289

Kitulgala

Kegalle

37

-

545

582

-

1,003

29

-

Kalupahana

Kegalle

54

158

301

512

-

1,500

30

135

Kelani

Kegalle

27

174

148

349

1

300

31

121

Dewalakanda

Kegalle

-

416

301

717

2

502

-

244

Panawatte

Kegalle

6

638

370

1,014

1

1,000

3

384

Urumiwella

Kegalle

3

330

377

710

1

800

5

170

Kiriporuwa

Kegalle

23

342

221

587

2

805

15

164

Lavant

Kegalle

-

283

286

569

1

800

-

180

Ganapalla

Kegalle

-

252

238

490

-

1,000

-

115

We Oya /

Kegalle

22

526

418

967

-

1,000

8

266

Polatagama

Total

3,283

3,510

6,335

13,128

23

3,859

2,070

Distribution of Land 2023/24

Distribution of Land 2022/23

Crop Kg'000

25%

25%

35%

48%

47%

65%

27%

28%

Tea

Rubber

Other

Tea

Rubber

Other

Tea

Rubber

Corporate Overview

Integrated Annual Report 2023/24

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC

7

Total Hectares Managed

Crop Kg'000

13,128 Ha

Tea

- 3,859

Tea

3,283 Ha - 25%

Rubber - 2,070

Rubber

3,510 Ha - 27%

Other

6,335 Ha - 48%

Sabaragamuwa

Province

Kegalle District

Lavant

Ganapalla

Ederapolla

Kitulgala

Kalupahana

We Oya /

Halgolle

Polatagama

Central

Province

Nuwara Eliya District

Dewalakanda

Kiriporuwa

Urumiwella

Battalgalla

Kelani

Panawatte

Nuwaraeliya

Pedro

Uda Radella

Oliphant

Fordyce

Edinburgh

Glassaugh

Crop - Extent

Annfield

Ha

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Tea

Rubber

Other

Mature

Immature

Ingestre

Robgill

Invery

Mature

Immature

7,174 Ha

1,218 Ha

Tea

3,263 Ha

Tea

20 Ha

Rubber

3,030 Ha

Rubber

480 Ha

Other

882 Ha

Other

718 Ha

8

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC

Integrated Annual Report 2023/24

Corporate Overview

Corporate Profile

GRI 2-1

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) was incorporated as a Regional Plantation Company in June 1992 and was listed on the main board of the Colombo Stock Exchange in 1996.

KVPL is a subsidiary of Dipped Products PLC, a leading global manufacturer of hand protection wear. The company oversees

KVPL Corporate Profile

Watch our corporate video here.

25 estates spread across three distinct agro-climatic regions, covering a total of 13,128 hectares. These estates are engaged in the cultivation of various crops including Tea, Rubber, Coconut, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Agroforestry.

Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) has achieved significant certifications for its tea production, underscoring its commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. All KVPL's black tea factories are ISO 22000:2018 certified, ensuring adherence to rigorous food safety management standards. Tea plantations and smallholders associated with the Kelani Tea factory are certified with Rainforest Alliance certification, reflecting their dedication to sustainable agricultural practices and environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, KVPL is certified under Eco Label Sri Lanka and its membership in the Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP) confirm the company's commitment to good agricultural and manufacturing practices with stringent adherence to environmental best practices. These certifications signify a responsible approach to enhancing ethical business practices, ensuring worker safety, health, and preserving biodiversity within the plantations.

In the year under review, KVPL also obtained ISO 45001:2018 standard certification for Management Systems of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for its Ingestre Black Tea processing center.

In addition to the manufacture of Black Tea, Kelani Valley Plantations PLC also produces Green Tea at its Glassaugh factory. KVPL enhances its brand value through its three Tea Centres: the Pedro Estate Ethical Tea Boutique in Nuwara Eliya, the 'Tea Train' at Edinburgh Estate in Nanu Oya, and the 'Planters Grove' at Dewalakanda Estate in Dehiowita. These Tea Centres contribute significantly to KVPL's brand value as a leading Tea manufacturer in the country.

The rubber plantations are also endorsed by Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certification and Organic Rubber certifications (USDA/NOP & EU) while products of Sole Crepe, Centrifuge Latex and Crepe Rubber are certified with FSC chain of custody certification whilst the Centrifuged factory is Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified. Furthermore, the Company has Fair Rubber Certification for two of our rubber plantations which have processing centers, which allows to improve the working and living conditions of estate workers through Fair Rubber Premium. All ten of our rubber estates certified with Sustainability Framework certification a multipurpose framework which is used for verification of forest and farm management.

Mabroc Teas (Pvt) Ltd., our tea marketing company, has a reach of over 50 countries. Together with KVPL, it became a signatory to the UN Global Compact, a member of the UNGC Charter and launched the unique Single Origin Tea from select garden marks. It was recognised as 'The First Ethical Tea Brand of the World' for honouring the four main principles of UNGC; Human Rights, Labour Standards, Environment and Anti- Corruption.

KVPL's a unique multi-dimensional initiative branded as "A Home for Every Plantation Worker" was launched in 2006 with the aim of uplifting the quality of life of our people in all aspects. The initiative was also featured at the UNGC Network Conference in Mexico in 2017 for its design and approach to social uplifting of estate communities.

Pursuing a strategy of diversification into other complementary business models, Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) ventured into renewable power generation with the launch of Kalupahana Power Company (Pvt) Ltd. in 2003, which generates 1 MW of Hydro Power. Additionally, the company operates a solar power plant with a capacity of 165 kWP at Dewalakanda Estate since September 2018. Solar system implementations

are also in progress at Panawatta and Ingestre Estates, further expanding KVPL's commitment to renewable energy.

It has also ventured into the leisure sector with the incorporation of Kelani Valley Resorts (Pvt) Ltd. in 2017; to harness the lush landscape of the Tea plantations. The Oliphant Bungalow Luxury boutique resort in Nuwara Eliya KVPL's maiden venture is surrounded by lush Tea plantations and has expanded KVPL's portfolio into the leisure sector.

"Kelani Valley Plantations PLC's relentless pursuit of excellence and internationally recognized accreditations are evident in its operational practices and numerous commitments to ethical business management." The company's current position in the industry is a testament to its spirit of innovation and the commitment demonstrated by its 7,783 strong team, led by a cohesive management team.

