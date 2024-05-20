The brand's latest outpost features Cheez-It® infused fare including a Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake and one-of-a-kind experiences like a jukebox that plays for Cheez-It crackers instead of coins

CHICAGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine you've hit the road for your first summer getaway when that Cheez-It® craving hits – but you're fresh out of your favorite cheezy, crunchy snack. Suddenly, an orange glow illuminates your path, leading you to the ultimate destination for hungry Cheez-It superfans: The Cheez-In Diner is now open!

Just two hours outside New York City nestled among the scenic byways of the Catskill Mountains, this FOMO-inducing diner experience in the iconic town of Woodstock, New York is here to satisfy adventure seekers' road trip munchies and late-night cravings.

"We saw just how far our adventure-seeking Cheez-It fans would go when they Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. last year making the drive to our Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop outpost," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again. That's why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans' go-to snack nationwide."

So, pull in and grab a booth or a seat at the bar. The Cheez-In Diner is serving up Americana classics, each with an absurdly cheezy twist, finally bringing to life the unique cracker-infused recipes our fans have been longing for.

THE CHEEZIEST TASTING EXPERIENCE

This crave-worthy menu will make your mouth water, complete with:

Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake: Prepare your taste buds to Sip-It with this absurdly indulgent milkshake made with your favorite cheezy, salty snack. A creamy vanilla shake blended with Cheez-It crackers, a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker.

The Extra Cheezburger : Want-It. Need-It. Smash-It. Chomp into our pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles and an Extra Big Cheez-It cracker.

: Want-It. Need-It. Smash-It. Chomp into our pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles and an Extra Big Cheez-It cracker. The Big Grilled Cheez: It's hip to be square if you're a cracker-coated Texas toast filled with cheezy pimento goodness and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust.

It's hip to be square if you're a cracker-coated toast filled with cheezy pimento goodness and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust. Cheezy Chicky Tendies: Juicy chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. Spice-It with Hot & Spicy Seasoning and Dip-It in hot honey or Hidden Valley® Cheezy Ranch .

Juicy chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. Spice-It with Hot & Spicy Seasoning and Dip-It in hot honey or Hidden Valley® . Mac & Cheez-It: Pasta baked in a creamy White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker sauce with a crunchy White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker crumble on top.

Drool-worthy sides to perfectly pair with entree or enjoy as a delicious solo snack including:

Cheez-It Fries: No order is complete without these crispy fries tossed in ground Cheez-It crackers. Choose from Original, White Cheddar or Hot & Spicy seasoning, and Load-It with a melted pimento cheez sauce.

No order is complete without these crispy fries tossed in ground Cheez-It crackers. Choose from Original, White Cheddar or Hot & Spicy seasoning, and Load-It with a melted pimento cheez sauce. Cheez-It Biscu-it: Tasty layers bursting with Cheez-It crackers make up this hearty biscuit. Butter-It with honey butter, Drizzle-It with hot honey or Sandwich-It with our Cheezy Chicky Tendies—we won't judge!

And no meal is complete without a dessert like the:

Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake: Is it cheesecake? Is it pie? However you Slice-It, it's an absurdly creamy cheesecake dessert with a Cheez-It cracker pie crust topped with caramel and Extra Big Cheez-It crackers.

MORE IRRESISTIBLE ATTRACTIONS

After you've filled up on absurdly cheezy food, check out all of the Cheez-In Diner's first-of-its-kind attractions and discover the delicious details, including the World's First & Only Cheez-It Jukebox – the only jukebox that accepts Cheez-It crackers instead of coins to play from its catalogue of retro records. Road-trippers will revel in the Instagram-worthy retro decor including walls packed with vintage Cheez-It memorabilia, iconic 60's music scene nods and a red-hot vintage Cheez-It convertible parked outside waiting to be captured in your latest selfie. As if it could get any cheezier – there's even a Cheez-It Taste-It Station dispensing a wide selection of rare and fan-favorite flavors so you can mix and match your very own blend of crackers. Both absurdly satisfying attractions are completely free to visitors.

To commemorate the trip to your favorite roadside diner, fans can shop our exclusive retro Cheez-In Diner merch, including a variety of groovy t-shirts, a trendy trucker hat, a classic diner coffee mug and all kinds of cute collectibles like stickers, postcards and more. And while Cheez-In Diner-specific items can only be purchased on-site by diner-goers, fans nationwide can check out our merch store at cheezit.com for all kinds of fun ways to rock the irresistibly cheezy vibe.

HEAD ON OVER TO THE CHEEZ-IN DINER

Let your craving take the wheel as you embark on your cheeziest adventure yet! The ultimate weekend getaway awaits at the Cheez-In Diner, open for one week only from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, May 26 located at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, NY.

Monday through Thursday, the Cheez-In Diner is open from 4 to 9 p.m. ET. The best part? We're OPEN LATE for Memorial Day Weekend vacationers! Friday through Sunday, we'll be slinging cheezy fare with retro flair from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET and satisfying your late-night craving for something absurdly cheezy.

Not going to be in the area this week? No problem. Cheez-It-lovers looking to keep the experience going or get a taste of the Cheez-In Diner at home can check out our diner-inspired recipes on Instagram , TikTok and at cheezit.com. We can't wait to see what fans will whip up! Be sure to follow @CheezIt on your favorite social platforms for more details on the latest drool-worthy attraction, delicious cheezy creations and so much more.

