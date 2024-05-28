In October 2023, Kellogg Company separated its North American cereal business and became Kellanova, a leading company in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast. The name "Kellanova" signals our ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the previous 117 years as Kellogg Company. Like Kellogg Company, Kellanova believes that a key to running a good business is doing good for our communities, planet and people. Kellanova is proud to continue the Better Days Promise social and environmental purpose strategy set forth by Kellogg Company, while increasing our ambitions with expanded commitments.

Kellanova Better Days Promiseis our commitment to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by actively addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I). In doing so, we are committed to create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline).

Globally, we have been working to protect and advance human rights for over a decade. As we have continued to strengthen our work in this area, in our own operations and direct and indirect supply chains, we have had the opportunity to partner with suppliers, industry peers, civil society, investors, and a broad range of stakeholders. We know that we can't achieve change alone. To tackle issues like modern slavery and forced labor, we need to continue to leverage best practices and support innovative solutions through continued collaboration.