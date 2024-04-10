CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) will host a live audio webcast of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download.

Steve Cahillane, Kellanova Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on behalf of Kellanova. Included will be a question and answer session with confirmed shareowners attending virtually via secure online portal.

Live webcast and slides available at https://investor.kellanova.com

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 1:00 pm ET Webcast: Live audio webcast with slides Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 26, 2024



Rebroadcast available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Audio Replay: Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 26, 2023, and remaining available for 90 days thereafter.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

