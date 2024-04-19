$50,000 joint donation to No Kid Hungry will help kids access meals over the summer

CHICAGO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All kids deserve a great summer, but for thousands of kids in Maine who face food insecurity, summer can be the hungriest time of year. That's why Kellanova is teaming up with Shaw's Supermarkets to donate $50,000 to No Kid Hungry to create #BetterDays for kids in Maine and make summer a time for them to grow, learn and thrive.

When the last bell rings at the end of the school year, millions of children are cut off from the healthy meals they get each day at school. The need is especially acute in rural communities, where children may be far away from free summer meals served at schools, libraries and community centers.

"With 34 million people in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the need to help feed and fulfill continues," said Meigan Goodwin, Customer Team Lead – Albertsons, at Kellanova. "Through our Kellanova Better Days Promise, we're committed to feeding people in need, and we're proud to partner with Shaw's to support those facing hunger in communities around Maine."

No Kid Hungry is focused on school breakfast and summer meals that too often fail to reach the children who need them most. Since 2022, they've invested $128,000 grant funds to school districts and community groups across Maine to support a wide variety of projects that are driven and implemented by trusted local leaders and tailored to each community's needs. For example, in 2023, with the help from a No Kid Hungry grant, the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA summer camp was able to provide daily meals and snacks to the children attending, half of whom come from families facing food insecurity.

"Shaw's is proud to give back to the communities we serve in Maine," said Teresa Edington, Shaw's Spokesperson. "We are dedicated to supporting programs aimed at hunger relief, enabling the children in our communities to live enriched and complete lives, made possible through the kind support of partners such as Kellanova."

This donation is just one way Kellanova is bringing its Better Days™ Promise to life. Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, creating #BetterDays for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Shaw's and Star Market

Shaw's and Star Market are part of the Albertsons Companies family of stores. Shaw's is one of the oldest continuously operated supermarkets in the United States with its roots dating to 1860. Star Market, a premier food retailer, has been serving Boston area customers since 1915. Throughout the five New England states, there are 148 Shaw's and Star Market store locations employing approximately 19,000 associates. For more information about Shaw's and Star Market, please visit www.shaws.com and www.starmarket.com or connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/starmarket or http://www.facebook.com/Shaws.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Learn more at www.NoKidHungry.org.

