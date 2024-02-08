Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kellanova topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, powered by higher product prices for its ready-to-eat breakfast items and snacks.

Kellanova, like other global packaged food makers, has been using its brand power to steadily raise product prices over the past few years to protect its margins amid an inflation-induced slowdown in consumer spending.

The packaged food maker, formerly known as Kellogg, reported net sales of $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting sales of $3.08 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company also announced a cost-saving plan under which its North America frozen supply chain network will be reorganized. (Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)