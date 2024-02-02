CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 2:00 pm ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Speaking on behalf of Kellanova will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer; Amit Banati, Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer; Shumit Kapoor, Senior Vice President and President Kellanova, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa; and David Lawlor, Senior Vice President & President Kellanova Europe.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, February 21 at https://investor.kellanova.com.



Live Webcast: Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at 2:00 pm ET, February 21 at https://investor.kellanova.com.



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, February 22 and remaining for at least 90 days at https://investor.kellanova.com.



Transcript: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, February 22 or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kellanova.com.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

