Kellanova, Weber Shandwick win first-ever Grand Prix for Brand Experience & Activation

CHICAGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova's Pop-Tarts brand earned a top honor at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Thursday, winning the first-ever Grand Prix for its Edible Mascot activation. In partnership with Weber Shandwick, Florida Citrus Sports, Publicis, and others, The First Edible Mascot was a delicious move to place Pop-Tarts at the center of the broader snacking conversation in a Crazy Good way at the Pop-Tarts Bowl game.

"Receiving the Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a testament to the extraordinary collaboration and innovation between Kellanova and our partners. This award highlights the power of creativity and strategic thinking in driving impactful brand experiences and business value," said Charisse Hughes, SVP, Chief Growth Officer, Kellanova. "I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and passion, which have not only brought this imaginative concept to life but have also set a new benchmark in the industry. This recognition is a remarkable achievement and an inspiration for us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

The Edible Mascot became the highlight of college football bowl season, capturing more than 80% of game-related coverage for Pop-Tarts, garnering more than 4 billion impressions, acquiring #1 million worth of first-party data, and generating 15 times more brand mentions than other non-Kellanova sponsored bowl games combined.

Sarah Reineke, Vice President of Marketing at Kellanova, said this achievement is a nod "to the fact that we are willing to push boundaries across all of our iconic brands."

"The Grand Prix is an incredible honor," said Reineke. "Working with our partners on this breakthrough, edgy program was a testament to our BOLD culture. I can't wait to see where we're able to take Pop-Tarts and our incredible portfolio of differentiated brands."

This achievement underscores Kellanova's commitment to creativity and strategic innovation, setting a new standard in brand experience.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-tarts-first-edible-mascot-wins-grand-prix-at-2024-cannes-lions-302179118.html

SOURCE Kellanova