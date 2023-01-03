Advanced search
KELLER GROUP PLC

KELLER GROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/03/2023 | 03:31am EST
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 January 2023

Name of applicant: Keller Group plc
Name of scheme: Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return: From: 01/07/2022 To: 31/12/2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 371,500 ordinary 10p shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 371,500

   

Name of contact: Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Trainee
Telephone number of contact: +44(0)207 616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

© PRNewswire 2023
