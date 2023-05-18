Advanced search
KELLER GROUP PLC

KELLER GROUP PLC - Board Committees Changes

05/18/2023 | 05:01am EDT
18 May 2023

Board Committees changes

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Keller Group plc announces that, following a recent review by the Board of the structure and composition of its Committees, the Environment Committee and Social and Community Committee have been merged to form a new Sustainability Committee

Juan Hernández Abrams has been appointed as Chair of the Sustainability Committee, which will continue to oversee progress against Keller’s Sustainability and ESG agenda.  Baroness Kate Rock continues to hold the role of designated Non-executive Director with responsibility for workforce engagement at Keller.

The membership of the Board Committees is as follows:

Board Committee Chair Members
Audit and Risk Paula Bell Eva Lindqvist
Kate Rock
Juan Hernández Abrams
Nomination and Governance Peter Hill – Group Chairman Paula Bell
Eva Lindqvist
Kate Rock
Juan Hernández Abrams
Remuneration Eva Lindqvist Paula Bell
Kate Rock
Juan Hernández Abrams
Sustainability Juan Hernández Abrams Peter Hill
Paula Bell
Eva Lindqvist
Kate Rock
Michael Speakman

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc                                                                   

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

020 7616 7575                                   

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom)

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of around £3bn.


© PRNewswire 2023
