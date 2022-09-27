Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Keller Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLR   GB0004866223

KELLER GROUP PLC

(KLR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:39 2022-09-27 am EDT
654.50 GBX   +1.47%
04:12aKELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration
PR
09/20Keller : Multi-techniques support treatment plant upgrade
PU
09/15KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

09/27/2022 | 04:12am EDT
For immediate release          27 September 2022 

DIRECTOR DECLARATION 

Keller Group plc announces that Baroness Kate Rock, Senior Independent Director and designated Non-executive Director with responsibility for workforce engagement, has been appointed to the Board of Costain Group Plc, joining with effect from 1 November 2022.  

Kate has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate and will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Costain Group plc and Chair of the Costain Nomination Committee, from 1 December 2022. 

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. 

Keller Group plc www.keller.com 

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575 
 

Notes to Editors: 

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn. 

LEI number:  549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 

Classification: 3.1  Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 


