15 September 2022
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Shares”). On 14 September 2022, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £7.098.
|Name of PDMR
|Number of Shares acquired
|Kerry Porritt
|141
|Peter Wyton
|31
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
William Harwood, Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Kerry Porritt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|
|X
|
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|
|X
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.098
|141
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|n/a
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 September 2022
Time zone: BST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Peter Wyton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, AMEA
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|
|X
|
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|
|X
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.098
|31
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|n/a
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 September 2022
Time zone: BST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange