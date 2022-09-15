15 September 2022

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Shares”). On 14 September 2022, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £7.098.

Name of PDMR Number of Shares acquired Kerry Porritt 141 Peter Wyton 31

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

William Harwood, Company Secretarial Assistant

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM