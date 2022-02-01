KELLER GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

1 February 2022

KELLER GROUP PLC – Non-executive Director Board Appointment

Keller Group plc (“Keller” or “the Group”), the world’s largest geotechnical contractor, today announces that Nancy Tuor Moore, independent Non-executive Director and Chair of Keller’s Environment Committee, has decided to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2022, having served on the Board for 8 years.

Juan Hernández Abrams will join the Board as an independent Non-executive Director with effect from 1 February 2022 and become a member of the Audit and Risk, Environment, Nomination and Governance, Remuneration, and Social and Community Committees. Juan will succeed Nancy Tuor Moore as Environment Committee Chair on 18 May 2022.

Juan has extensive international strategic, financial, commercial, construction and contracting experience gained during a long career with Fluor Corporation, an American multinational engineering and construction firm. He is currently the President of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business based in South Carolina, USA. Juan has full P&L responsibility for the global business and oversees all aspects of safety excellence, operations, project execution and delivery, and sales and marketing. Fluor Corporation is listed on the NYSE with a market capitalisation of $2.9bn. For the financial year ending in December 2020, it generated revenue of $15.7bn and gross profits of $317m.

Juan spent his early career at Fluor Corporation in projects in the field and in the headquarters with a focus on the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, power and environmental markets. Juan progressed into global sales, operations, and general management of Fluor’s South America mining operations which led to his current role as President. Additionally, Juan has been responsible for Fluor’s global Operations and Maintenance business.

Juan was born and raised in Puerto Rico and, in addition to working extensively across the USA, has worked internationally in locations including Mexico, Argentina, Chile and the UK. A US citizen, Juan holds a BSc in Environmental Sciences, and is a graduate of Thunderbird University’s Graduate Management Program, the INSEAD International Competitive Strategy Program, and the London Business School’s International Business Program. Juan is a member of the Board of Directors for the US National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

Peter Hill, Chairman, commented:

“We are delighted to announce Juan’s appointment and will be thanking Nancy for her enormous contribution to Keller over many years. Juan's extensive international business experience, together with his proven record in winning and safely delivering both global and local contracts, will enable him to make a significant contribution to the Keller Board.”

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Notes to editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

