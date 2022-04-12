Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Keller Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLR   GB0004866223

KELLER GROUP PLC

(KLR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/12 11:03:56 am EDT
836.00 GBX   +0.24%
11:03aKELLER GROUP PLC - Annual Financial Report
PR
04/08KELLER : stalwart Mark Bragg retires after 44 years
PU
03/29KELLER : receives RoSPA Gold Award - again
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KELLER GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

04/12/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Keller plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Aberforth Partners LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Nortrust Nominees Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
11 April 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
12 April 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.94%		 0.00%
4.94%
                                      72,770,781
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.00%		 0.00%
5.00%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0004866223		 NIL
                                        3,597,495		 NIL
4.94%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
                                        3,597,495
4.94%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

Kerry Porritt
Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

LEI Number:         549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:        2.3 (Major shareholding notifications)

   

Place of completion London, UK
Date of completion
12 April 2022

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KELLER GROUP PLC
11:03aKELLER GROUP PLC - Annual Financial Report
PR
04/08KELLER : stalwart Mark Bragg retires after 44 years
PU
03/29KELLER : receives RoSPA Gold Award - again
PU
03/21KELLER : brings RemediaClay® to Europe
PU
03/17KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/10KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/08BREAKING THE BIAS : Kerry Porritt
PU
03/08KELLER : International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Keller Group plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2022
CI
03/08Geotechnical Firm Keller FY21 Profit Rises On Higher Trading Activity
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KELLER GROUP PLC
More recommendations