Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Keller Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLR   GB0004866223

KELLER GROUP PLC

(KLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:01 2022-08-30 am EDT
708.50 GBX   -1.32%
10:48aKELLER GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/18KELLER GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04KELLER : announces three-year partnership with UNICEF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KELLER GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

08/30/2022 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0004866223

Issuer Name

KELLER GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

N/A

City of registered office (if applicable)

N/A

Country of registered office (if applicable)

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Aug-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.987735 0.000000 9.987735 7268153
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.744500 0.000000 10.744500

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004866223 7268153 9.987735
Sub Total 8.A 7268153 9.987735%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders PLC
Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder International Holdings Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder Investment Management Limited 9.987735 9.987735%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional Information

Kerry Porritt
Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

LEI Number:         549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:        2.3 (Major shareholding notifications)

12. Date of Completion

30-Aug-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KELLER GROUP PLC
10:48aKELLER GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/18KELLER GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04KELLER : announces three-year partnership with UNICEF
PU
08/02FTSE 100 Drops as Investors Digest Earnings, US-China Tensions Rise
DJ
08/02Geotechnical Contractor Keller Group Reports Record H1 on Higher Pricing; Dividend Rais..
MT
08/02Keller Group to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/02TRANSCRIPT : Keller Group plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/02KELLER : Interim Results Announcement for the six months ended 26 June 2022
PU
08/02KELLER : Interim Results Announcement for the six months ended 26 June 2022
PU
08/02KELLER : Interim Results for the half year ended 26 June 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KELLER GROUP PLC
More recommendations