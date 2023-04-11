Keller : 2023 Proxy Form

Proxy form

For use by Ordinary Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Keller Group plc (the 'Company')

If you cannot attend the AGM and cannot vote online, you should complete this proxy form and return it to our Registrar, Equiniti. All votes must be received no later than 11.00am on Monday 15 May 2023 or, in the event that the AGM is adjourned, no later than two working days before the time of any adjourned AGM. Guidance notes are set out overleaf and in the Notice of AGM.

I/We being (a) member(s) of the Company hereby appoint the Chairman of the AGM or (see note 1 overleaf)

Name of proxy Number of shares (if not full voting entitlement)

as my/our proxy to attend and speak for me/us on my/our behalf at the AGM of the Company to be held at 11.00am at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT on Wednesday 17 May 2023 and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, and to vote for and/or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of my/our voting entitlement.

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made (see note 2 overleaf).