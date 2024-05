Keller Group plc is a United Kingdom-based geotechnical specialist contractor providing a portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. The Company's geographical divisions include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its expertise includes ground improvement, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring. Its solutions include improve bearing capacity; low impact, low carbon construction; containment; excavation support; stabilization; marine structures; seepage control; slope stabilization; and monitoring. Its improve bearing capacity solution includes bearing capacity/settlement control, heave control, heavy foundations, liquefaction mitigation, re-levelling structures and underpinning. Its marine structures solution includes the design and construction of new ports, jetties and quays as well as the extension and restoration of existing structures.