BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 3 July 2023

Name of applicant:Keller Group plc
Name of scheme:Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:01/01/2023To:30/06/2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:371,500 ordinary 10p shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:371,500

Name of contact:Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant
Telephone number of contact:+44(0)207 616 7575
LEI number:549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State