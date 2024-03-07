7 March 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 March 2024 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Shares”) undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs):

Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary and Legal Advisor, purchased 15,000 Shares at 934 pence per Share, and

The transactions took place on 6 March 2024 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM