12March 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 12 March 2024 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Shares”) undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”):

John Raine, Group HSEQ Director, disposed of:

-          16,728 Shares at  GBP 9.99 per Share, and

-          4,400 Shares at USD 12.18 per Share.

The transactions took place on 8 March 2024 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

 

LEI number:   549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

 

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)

/ person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

John Raine  

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Group HSEQ Director

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

 

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

 

X

 

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

 

X

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

GBP 9.99

16,728

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 8 March 2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)

/ person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

John Raine  

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Group HSEQ Director

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

 

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

 

X

 

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

 

X

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

USD 12.18

4,400

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 8 March 2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 