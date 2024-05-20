20 May 2024
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Shares”) undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”):
Deepak Raj, Divisional President, APAC, disposed of 20,000 Shares at GBP13.64 per Share. The transaction took place on 16 May 2024 in London (XLON).
Michael Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 43,000 Shares to his wife, Helen Speakman, for nil cost. The transaction took place on 20 May 2024. Mr Speakman's total interest in Shares remains unchanged at 194,745, which includes Shares held by Persons Closely Associated (“PCA”) with him as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs and PCA can be found below.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Deepak Raj
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Divisional President, APAC
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
GBP13.64
20,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 16 May 2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Michael Speakman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Executive Officer
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
Transfer to PCA
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
43,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 20 May 2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Helen Speakman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
N/A
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
Transfer from PDMR
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
43,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 20 May 2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue