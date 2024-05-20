20 May 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Shares”) undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”):

    Deepak Raj, Divisional President, APAC, disposed of 20,000 Shares at GBP13.64 per Share. The transaction took place on 16 May 2024 in London (XLON).

    Michael Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 43,000 Shares to his wife, Helen Speakman, for nil cost. The transaction took place on 20 May 2024. Mr Speakman's total interest in Shares remains unchanged at 194,745, which includes Shares held by Persons Closely Associated (“PCA”) with him as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs and PCA can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

 

LEI number:   549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

 

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)

/ person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

Deepak Raj  

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Divisional President, APAC

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

 

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

 

X

 

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

 

X

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

GBP13.64

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 16 May 2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)

/ person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

Michael Speakman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Executive Officer

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

 

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

Transfer to PCA

 

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

 

X

 

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

 

X

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

43,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 20 May 2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

 

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)

/ person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

Helen Speakman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

N/A

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

 

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

Transfer from PDMR

 

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

 

X

 

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

 

X

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

43,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 20 May 2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

 