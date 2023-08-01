(Alliance News) - Keller Group PLC on Tuesday backed its full-year expectations after reporting double-digit profit for the first half of the year.

In the six months to June 30, the London-based geotechnical engineering firm said pretax profit rose by 70% to GBP43.1 million from GBP25.4 million a year prior. Revenue climbed 11% to GBP1.47 billion, from GBP1.33 billion a year before, driven by a "strong performance" in its North America Foundations and Keller Australia businesses.

Keller increased its interim dividend by 5.3% to 13.9 pence per share from 13.2p per share in the first half of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Speakman said: The continued momentum in the business, together with our strong order book underpins the board's confidence in the full year expectations which remain unchanged.

"The underlying strength of the group's performance provides confidence in our longer-term prospects and is reflected in the board's decision to increase the interim dividend by 5% for the first half, continuing our 29-year track record of maintained or improved dividend payments."

Shares in Keller were down 0.8% at 849.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.