Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Keller Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLR   GB0004866223

KELLER GROUP PLC

(KLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/01 09:44:42 am
944.5 GBX   -0.79%
09:32aKELLER : nominated for three FPS awards
PU
06:32aKELLER : celebrates Global Diversity Awareness Month
PU
09/16KELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keller : nominated for three FPS awards

10/01/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News article category
Workplace and people

Keller has been nominated in three categories at The Federation of Piling Specialists Awards 2021.

Keller's work at Blackfriars (top) the Anti-Kink Hose Spring fitted on a rig (bottom left) and Early Career Award nominee Luke Deamer

The company has been named as a finalist for the Safety Innovation, Technology and Early Careers awards.

"I am proud to say that this is a great achievement by our Keller team, I'd like to thank those involved for all their efforts," said Bob Thompson, managing director.

"Keller people take pride in working collaboratively to provide safe, innovative cost saving solutions to our client's geotechnical challenges; these awards reflect the continuous improvement culture we have at Keller".

The Safety Innovation entry is the development of an anti-kink concrete hose for piling rigs.

It is based on an idea from Keller site supervisor Aaron Middleton who devised a simple solution to a common problem on site - how to prevent the kinking of concrete hoses, which causes wear and leaves them vulnerable to potentially dangerous blowouts.

Expertise

It is based on a Slinky - a precompressed helical spring toy invented in the early 1940s.

Keller approached their hose supplier, Premier Pipeline, in early 2019 and asked them to use their expertise to develop the idea.

The result - the Anti Kink Hose Spring - is now being used on sites in the UK and solves the problem of kinking in concrete hoses and extends their working life, reducing the chances of them degrading to the point where a blowout could occur.

In the technology category, Keller has been recognised for its work on the Thames Tideway project at Blackfriars.

Keller's Double Special jet grout technology enabled the construction of a deep grout curtain and canopy above the tunnel boring machine crown. This decoupled the shaft from the tunnel construction allowing the TBM to progress through the Blackfriars shaft area without requiring the shaft to be excavated first.

This solution prevented a potential one-year delay to the project by doing away with the need to construct a diaphragm wall shaft prior to excavation.

Keller's Luke Deamer has been nominated for the Early Careers Award.

Luke joined Keller in 2018 as Doctoral Practitioner in Sustainability. with a brief to improve sustainability in the business.

Three years on, he is a leading light in Keller's and the geotechnical industry's attempt to come to grips with this hugely important issue and play its part in the UK's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of his postgraduate research for his PhD with the University of Surrey, Luke has compiled more than 300 sustainability best practices from multiple Keller business units. He has also used his knowledge to help shape how FPS members should approach the subject.

The FPS nomination follow on from Keller being shortlisted in five categories in the Ground Engineering Awards being held in November.

The FPS awards ceremony is on Friday October 15 at the Hilton Tower Bridge Hotel in London. It is being hosted by comedienne and mental health champion Ruby Wax, alongside FPS Chair Steve Hadley.

Published on
1 Oct 2021

Disclaimer

Keller Group plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KELLER GROUP PLC
09:32aKELLER : nominated for three FPS awards
PU
06:32aKELLER : celebrates Global Diversity Awareness Month
PU
09/16KELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/09KELLER GROUP PLC : - Change of Registered Office
PR
09/09Keller Group plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
09/08KELLER : Kreate Group's associate company KFS Finland has agreed to acquire NordPile Oy to..
AQ
09/02KELLER : nominated for five industry awards
PU
08/25KELLER : All aboard Keller's Geo-Train idea
PU
08/19KELLER GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16KELLER : Off to a smooth start with Moretrench
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KELLER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 993 M 2 697 M 2 697 M
Net income 2021 45,4 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net Debt 2021 182 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 688 M 930 M 932 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart KELLER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Keller Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 952,00 GBX
Average target price 1 080,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Speakman Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Burke Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Katrina Roche Chief Information Officer
Venu Raju Director-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KELLER GROUP PLC36.39%930
VINCI10.80%58 404
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED32.28%32 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 244
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.64%21 479
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%19 982