Record start to the year; full year operating profit to be materially ahead of previous expectations

Trading in the first half has remained strong and we anticipate a record performance in the period. Given our trading performance to date, together with our continuing robust order book, we expect full year underlying operating profit to be materially ahead of previous market expectations, with the increase in earnings moderated by the impact of recent interest rate increases. Given the timing and phasing of certain contracts, we now expect profit to be more evenly weighted between the first and second half of 2023.

In North America, the operational improvements in the foundations business we outlined in November 2022 have continued to be effective and have resulted in a strong recovery in the operating margin in line with our plans. At Suncoast, whilst production volume has decreased, we have actively managed margins to deliver an improved overall performance year-on-year. This benefit is expected to moderate in the second half.

In Europe, whilst cost inflation has stabilised and supply chain issues have eased, the recessionary backdrop has presented some challenges, particularly in North East Europe, leading to some margin erosion and some project delays. Several large projects in the prior period, including HS2 in the UK, provide a challenging comparator for H1 2023.

In Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), the new management team at Austral have substantially addressed the remaining issues in the near-shore marine business. At NEOM, we are in advanced discussions with the client in respect of the award of a second works order which is expected to be at least twice the size of the first works order that was completed in February 2023 (c£40m). As previously indicated, the precise phasing of this material project remains subject to variation and will require measured investment in equipment and working capital as it accelerates.

Cash and financing

The Group's cash performance in the period is ahead of the prior year and better than our expectations. Given the timing of payments relating to tax, dividends and interest, we continue to expect the first half net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio to be at the upper end of our 0.5x - 1.5x range and the year-end leverage ratio to be lower than at the prior year end.

On 21 June 2023, we signed a note purchase and guarantee agreement regarding the proposed private placement of US$300m of loan notes. Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt of the Group and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend increase

Keller has an unbroken record of dividend payments, and has consistently and materially grown its dividend in the 29 years since listing, clearly demonstrating the Group's ability to continue to prosper through economic downturns, including both the global financial crisis and the pandemic. Given the increase in full year expectations, and in keeping with the Group's progressive dividend policy, the Board will be announcing a 5% increase in the interim dividend to 13.9p (2022: 13.2p) as part of the Group's interim results.