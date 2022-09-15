Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kellogg Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K   US4878361082

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
70.51 USD   -0.44%
08:01aCheez-it® crowns 100% real originals of reality tv - snooki and rupaul - with exclusive box features
PR
09/08No milk? no problem. just add water to new kellogg's® instabowls for real milk in this first-ever cereal innovation from kellogg's
PR
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Kellogg Company Presents at 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Sep-07-2022 08:15 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CHEEZ-IT® CROWNS 100% REAL ORIGINALS OF REALITY TV - SNOOKI AND RUPAUL - WITH EXCLUSIVE BOX FEATURES

09/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In celebration of the genre's 30-year anniversary, Cheez-It® drops exclusive Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes starring two iconic reality TV faces

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the first show of the modern reality TV era hit the airwaves in 1992, Cheez-It® has been by fans' side as THE original cracker made with 100% real cheese to snack on during those can't-miss nights and weekend-long watch-a-thons. Cheez-It has even made a few cameos as a go-to snack on-screen. To celebrate 30 years of reality TV realness, Cheez-It is honoring the only genre that's as obsession-inspiring as Cheez-It crackers with exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes.

The two limited-cheddition boxes each showcase an iconic 100% Real Original star of reality TV – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and RuPaul – who've made their unmissable mark in the reality TV space with their often absurd, sometimes salty, always satisfying personas on camera. From dancing like no one is watching at the club to critiquing unfiltered lip-syncing battles, Snooki and RuPaul have paved the way for 100% realness on-screen.

Cheez-It and reality TV fans will have the chance to score either (or both!) of the two exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes on CheezItHQ.com starting with a limited quantity for pre-sale today, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. ET. Official drops begin Monday, Sept. 19 with a limited number of boxes released at 12 p.m. ET each day through Friday, Sept. 23, when the remaining supply of boxes will be available for fans to grab while supplies last.

"As a brand with 'real' at the core of its product, it was important for Cheez-It to highlight stars who truly embody what it means to be real. Snooki and RuPaul have always and continue to give fans an authentic portrayal of themselves during each reality TV episode, no matter what is thrown their way," said Erin Storm, Senior Marketing Director of Cheez-It. "It only makes sense for Cheez-It to celebrate the unfiltered genre filled with 100% real stars, just like our original, made with 100% real cheese snack."

Act fast, as it could get really real with fan-favorite boxes possibly selling out faster than you can reach the TV remote! Visit CheezItHQ.com for your chance to snag exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition box. To stay up to date with all the realness, fans can follow @CheezIt on their favorite social media platform and share which 100% Real Original stars they'd like to see on a Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition box next.

About Kellogg Company 
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheez-it-crowns-100-real-originals-of-reality-tv---snooki-and-rupaul---with-exclusive-box-features-301624634.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KELLOGG COMPANY
08:01aCheez-it® crowns 100% real originals of reality tv - snooki and rupaul - with exclusive..
PR
09/08No milk? no problem. just add water to new kellogg's® instabowls for real milk in this ..
PR
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Kellogg Company Presents at 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference,..
CI
09/02Town house recruits desmond howard to debut new football-shaped game day dippers
AQ
09/01INSIDER SELL : Kellogg
MT
08/31Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Co..
PR
08/31Town house® recruits desmond howard to debut new football-shaped game day dippers
PR
08/31KELLOGG COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30INSIDER SELL : Kellogg
MT
08/30INSIDER SELL : Kellogg
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KELLOGG COMPANY
More recommendations