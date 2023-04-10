Advanced search
    K   US4878361082

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:33 2023-04-10 am EDT
67.71 USD   -0.41%
09:26aKellogg : 2023 Proxy
PU
09:01aKellogg Company 2023 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live
PR
04/06Kellogg's : In their voices: Building connections through volunteering
AQ
Kellogg : 2023 Proxy

04/10/2023 | 09:26am EDT
2023 Proxy Statement and

Notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareowners

Message from the Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

KELLOGG COMPANY,

BATTLE CREEK,

MICHIGAN 49017-3534

Dear Shareowner:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our pleasure to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareowners of Kellogg Company. The meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2023 and will be held entirely online via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/K2023. There will not be an option to attend the meeting in person.

The following pages contain the formal Notice of the Annual Meeting and the Proxy Statement. Please review this material for information concerning the business to be conducted at the meeting and the nominees for election as Directors.

We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow companies to furnish proxy materials to their shareowners on the Internet. We believe these rules allow us to provide our Shareowners with the information they need, while lowering the costs of delivery and reducing the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting.

While you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting at a physical location, we have designed the virtual Annual Meeting so that our Shareowners are given the same rights and opportunities to actively participate in the Annual Meeting as they would at an in- person meeting, using online tools to facilitate Shareowner access and participation. Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to Shareowners only. You are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a Shareowner as of the close of business on February 28, 2023, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/K2023 (the "Annual Meeting Website"), you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice. You may vote your shares and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website during the meeting. If you do not have access to the Internet and are interested in attending, please contact Kellogg Investor Relations at (269) 961-2800, or (844)

986-0822 (US) or (303) 562-9302 (International).

If any Shareowner needs special assistance at the meeting, please contact Shareowner Services at (269) 961-2800 or by email at investor.relations@kellogg.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to vote your shares, and to do so as soon as possible. You may vote your shares via a toll-free telephone number or over the Internet. If you received a paper copy of the proxy or voting instruction card by mail, you may sign, date and mail the card in the envelope provided.

Sincerely,

Steve Cahillane

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

March 2, 2023

2023 Proxy Statement

1

One Kellogg Square

Battle Creek, Michigan 49017-3534

Notice of the Annual Meeting of

Shareowners

Background

Date and Time

Virtual Meeting

Record Date

April 28, 2023

Live webcast at

Only Shareowners of record at the close

at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/

of business on February 28, 2023 will

K2023

receive notice of and be entitled to vote

at the meeting or any adjournments.

Voting Items

Proposal

Board Voting Recommendation

1.

To elect three Directors for a three-year term to expire at the 2026 Annual Meeting

FOR each director nominee

of Shareowners

2.

To vote on an advisory resolution to approve executive compensation

FOR

3.

To hold an advisory vote on the frequency of holding an advisory vote on

ONE YEAR

executive compensation

4.

To ratify the Audit Committee's appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our

FOR

independent registered public accounting firm for our 2023 fiscal year

5.

To consider and act upon a Shareowner proposal requesting a civil rights, non-

AGAINST

discrimination and return to merits audit, if properly presented at the meeting

6.

To consider and act upon a Shareowner proposal requesting additional reporting on pay

AGAINST

equity disclosure, if properly presented at the meeting

Shareowners will also take action upon any other matters that may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournments thereof.

The Annual Meeting will be virtual and will be held entirely online via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/K2023. There will not be an option to attend the meeting in person.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023: The Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report are available at https://investor.kelloggs.com/financials/sec-filings. On or about March 2, 2023, we are mailing either a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access this Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report online, or a printed copy of these proxy materials, as required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We look forward to the meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Gary Pilnick

Vice Chairman and Secretary

March 2, 2023

2 Kellogg Company

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg At a Glance

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), founded in 1906, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of snacks and convenience foods. Kellogg is a leading producer of cereal, crackers and savory snacks and frozen foods. Additional product offerings include toaster pastries, cereal bars, veggie foods, and noodles. Kellogg products are manufactured and marketed globally. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®,Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®,Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®,Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more.

Over 1,000 products marketed

in 180 Countries

World's 2nd Largest savory snack company

2022 Sales:

~$15.3B

A leading global plant-based

foods company

World's Leading

cereal company

Leading North American frozen

foods company

MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE:

2023 Proxy Statement

3

About Kellogg Company

4 Kellogg Company

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
