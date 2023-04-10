Kellogg : 2023 Proxy

Message from the Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

KELLOGG COMPANY,

BATTLE CREEK,

MICHIGAN 49017-3534

Dear Shareowner:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our pleasure to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareowners of Kellogg Company. The meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2023 and will be held entirely online via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/K2023. There will not be an option to attend the meeting in person.

The following pages contain the formal Notice of the Annual Meeting and the Proxy Statement. Please review this material for information concerning the business to be conducted at the meeting and the nominees for election as Directors.

We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow companies to furnish proxy materials to their shareowners on the Internet. We believe these rules allow us to provide our Shareowners with the information they need, while lowering the costs of delivery and reducing the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting.

While you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting at a physical location, we have designed the virtual Annual Meeting so that our Shareowners are given the same rights and opportunities to actively participate in the Annual Meeting as they would at an in- person meeting, using online tools to facilitate Shareowner access and participation. Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to Shareowners only. You are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a Shareowner as of the close of business on February 28, 2023, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/K2023 (the "Annual Meeting Website"), you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice. You may vote your shares and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website during the meeting. If you do not have access to the Internet and are interested in attending, please contact Kellogg Investor Relations at (269) 961-2800, or (844)

986-0822 (US) or (303) 562-9302 (International).

If any Shareowner needs special assistance at the meeting, please contact Shareowner Services at (269) 961-2800 or by email at investor.relations@kellogg.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to vote your shares, and to do so as soon as possible. You may vote your shares via a toll-free telephone number or over the Internet. If you received a paper copy of the proxy or voting instruction card by mail, you may sign, date and mail the card in the envelope provided.

Sincerely,

Steve Cahillane

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

March 2, 2023