    K   US4878361082

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:22:38 pm EDT
67.05 USD   +0.75%
Kellogg Company 2022 Annual Shareowners' Meeting to be Webcast Live

04/07/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will host a live audio webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.  Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download. 

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company.  Included will be a question and answer session with confirmed shareowners attending virtually via secure online portal. 

Live webcast and slides available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Date:

Friday, April 29, 2022

Time:

1:00 pm ET 

Webcast:

Live audio webcast with slides 

Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 29, 2022

Rebroadcast available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Audio Replay:

Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, and remaining available for 90 days thereafter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

K-FIN

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-2022-annual-shareowners-meeting-to-be-webcast-live-301520059.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2022
