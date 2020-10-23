Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg Company    K

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kellogg Company : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.  The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2020.  This is the 384th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-57-per-share-301159020.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KELLOGG COMPANY
03:44pKELLOGG COMPANY : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share
PR
10/22KELLOGG : Asda opens its first sustainability store
AQ
10/19KELLOGG COMPANY : 'Goes Purple' As Presenting Sponsor of GLAAD Spirit Day 2020
AQ
10/15KELLOGG : Sponsors College Internship at Share Our Strength; Student Shares Her ..
AQ
10/15KELLOGG COMPANY : 'Goes Purple' As Presenting Sponsor of GLAAD Spirit Day 2020
PR
10/13KELLOGG : s® Nutri-Grain® Gives Away 1 Million Bars To Teachers Across America
PR
10/13KELLOGG : We Wish You A Merry Breakfast With New Kellogg's® The Elf On The Shelf..
PR
10/09KELLOGG COMPANY : Sets Date for 2020 Third Quarter Results Webcast
AQ
10/08KELLOGG COMPANY : Sets Date for 2020 Third Quarter Results Webcast
PR
10/07STOCK SYMBOL : NGTF (Nightfood Holdings Inc.) Ice Cream is Solving America's $50..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group