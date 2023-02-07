Advanced search
Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 2023 CAGNY Conference

02/07/2023 | 03:01pm EST
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 8:00 am EST, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.  Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amit Banati, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer; Chris Hood, Senior Vice President & President Kellogg North America; and David Lawlor, Senior Vice President & President Kellogg Europe.

Presentation Slides:         

Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 7:00 am EST on
Wednesday, February 22 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Live Webcast:                   

Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at 8:00 am EST,
February 22 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Replay Webcast:               

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 22 and
remaining for one year at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Transcript:                         

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 22 or as
soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

K-FIN

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-to-webcast-presentation-at-2023-cagny-conference-301741141.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2023
