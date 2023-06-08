Advanced search
    K   US4878361082

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
66.57 USD   +0.29%
04:01pKellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference
PR
01:31aKellogg's : No degree, no issue
AQ
06/07Pringles® creates new collection with two star ingredients for a deliciously complex tasting experience
PR
Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

06/08/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast a fireside chat between Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the sponsoring analyst at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference at 8:45 am EST, Thursday, June 15, 2023. 

Live Webcast:                   

Live audio webcast will be available at 8:45 am EST on Thursday, June 15,
2023, https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Replay Webcast:               

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 15 and
remaining for 90 days at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Transcript:                         

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 15 or as soon as
provided by vendor at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

K-FIN

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-to-webcast-presentation-at-3rd-annual-evercore-isi-consumer-and-retail-conference-301846530.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2023
